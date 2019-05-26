Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Rare albino panda caught on camera in China: state media report

By - May 26, 2019
This handout photograph shows a rare all-white giant panda. (Wolong National Nature Reserve via AFP)

A rare all-white panda has been caught on camera at a nature reserve in southwest China, showing albinism exists among wild pandas in the region, state media reported.

# p #1_11 # ad skipped = NULL #

The spotless, red-eyed animal was photographed while trekking through the forest mid-April in southwestern Sichuan province, said official news agency Xinhua on Saturday.

# p #2_11 # ad skipped = NULL #

The panda is an albino between one to two years old, said Li Sheng, a researcher specialising in bears at Peking University, who was quoted in Xinhua’s report.

# p #3_11 # ad skipped = NULL #

The Wolong National Nature Reserve — where the animal was spotted — told AFP it had no further details about the albino panda.

# p #4_11 # ad skipped = NULL #

More than 80 percent of the world’s wild pandas live in Sichuan, with the rest in Shaanxi and Gansu province.

# p #5_11 # ad skipped = NULL #

There were about 548 giant pandas in captivity globally as of November, reported Xinhua.

# p #6_11 # ad skipped = NULL #

The number living in the wild has dwindled to fewer than 2,000, according to the World Wildlife Fund.

# p #7_11 # ad skipped = NULL #

Famed for its “panda diplomacy”, in which China dispatches the rare animals to other countries as a symbol of close relations, Beijing has invested in different programmes to protect its furry ambassadors in recent years.

# p #8_11 # ad skipped = NULL #

In 2018, China announced plans to create a bastion for giant pandas three times the size of Yellowstone National Park to link up existing wild populations and encourage breeding of the notoriously slow-reproducing animal.

# p #9_11 # ad skipped = NULL #

At least 10 billion yuan ($1.45 billion) had been budgeted for the Giant Panda National Park in mountainous southwestern China state-run China Daily reported.

# p #10_11 # ad skipped = NULL #

Pandas are currently listed as a vulnerable species, which means that while their survival is still threatened, conservation efforts have helped reduce their danger of extinction.

# p #11_11 # ad skipped = NULL #

Don't let Silicon Valley control what you see. Get more stories like this in your inbox, every day.

# p #12_11 # ad skipped = NULL #

About the Author
AFP journalists cover wars, conflicts, politics, science, health, the environment, technology, fashion, entertainment, the offbeat, sports and a whole lot more in text, photographs, video, graphics and online.
Next on Raw Story >
Trump denies North Korea has set off any rockets — 24 hours after admitting they shot of ‘some small weapons’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

 
 
SEE ALL RAW STORIES

Copyright (c) 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. | PO Box 21050 Washington, DC. 20009
Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, contact [email protected]
Raw Story Announces Partnership with Pulitzer Prize-Winning Reporter
David Cay Johnston

WASHINGTON, D.C. — RawStory.com announced today it
has partnered with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Cay
Johnston as part of a major push into investigative reporting.

Johnston won the 2001 Pulitzer Prize in beat reporting at the
New York Times for exposing inequities in the U.S. tax code.
Most recently, he received a page of President Donald Trump's
tax return, which was featured on Rachel Maddow...
 

LEARN MORE
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 

Google+