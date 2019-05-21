Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Dear Raw Story Investigates Members - It's come to our attention that ads have been showing to ad-free members. As such, and to show our commitment to you, we are taking most of the ads off our live site, at great expense, while we try and troubleshoot this problem. We expect to have a solution by early Wednesday in which all the ad code will be removed from the ad-free site, not simply hidden.

Republicans are ‘responsible for popularity of socialism’ — because they call every ‘good’ Democratic policy socialism: Fox News host

Matthew Chapman

21 May 2019 at 17:44 ET                   
Political analyst Juan Williams/Fox News screen shot

On Tuesday, while Fox News hosts on “The Five” discussed the latest polling on the president and his Democratic challengers, the mostly-conservative panel asked each other why voters seem to hold more favorable views of socialism than they used to.

# p #1_13 # ad skipped = NULL #

Democratic commentator Juan Williams offered a suggestion: it might be because the GOP’s strategy of demonizing Democrats as socialists has backfired. In other words, rather than tearing down Democrats, the strategy built up socialism.

# p #2_13 # ad skipped = NULL #

“Let me just tell you something,” said Williams. “The problem here is … Trump and the Republicans are responsible for the popularity of socialism. You know why?”

# p #3_13 # ad skipped = NULL #

“Why?” asked Jesse Watters.

# p #4_13 # ad skipped = NULL #

“Because they keep saying every good idea and policy that the Democrats come up with, oh, socialism,” said Williams.

# p #5_13 # ad skipped = NULL #

“Name one,” said Dana Perino.

# p #6_13 # ad skipped = NULL #

“Just dismiss it, folks, it’s socialism,” said Williams. “Let’s fix health care for America. Let’s do something about student debt. Huh, socialism. And then you know that graph you showed, Greg, about the ages? Huh. How interesting that seniors who get Social Security and Medicare say oh, terrible thing, socialism — that’s a socialist policy.”

# p #7_13 # ad skipped = NULL #

“Isn’t that their money?” pushed back Greg Gutfeld. “I put a lot of money to Social Security. It’s not coming back. I’ll never see it again.”

# p #8_13 # ad skipped = NULL #

“No, it’s not,” said Williams. “Yes you have, but it does not cover the cost … It’s the young people who are putting in, who are paying for those policies — I think they’re less likely to see Social Security than the seniors.”

# p #9_13 # ad skipped = NULL #

“I agree with you,” admitted Gutfeld.

# p #10_13 # ad skipped = NULL #

“You look at the GI bill, you look at so many things,” continued Williams. “They are intended to mediate the excesses of capitalism, which has embraced everything from child labor, to slavery, to monopolies — that’s capitalism!”

# p #11_13 # ad skipped = NULL #

Watch below:

# p #12_13 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #13_13 # ad skipped = NULL #

Don't let Silicon Valley control what you see. Get more stories like this in your inbox, every day.

# p #14_13 # ad skipped = NULL #

About the Author
Matthew Chapman is a game designer, science fiction author, and political activist from Texas. He can be found on Twitter @fawfulfan.
Next on Raw Story >
New York legislature passes bill to allow prosecution of anyone Trump pardons
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

 
 
SEE ALL RAW STORIES

Copyright (c) 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. | PO Box 21050 Washington, DC. 20009
Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, contact [email protected]

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 

Google+