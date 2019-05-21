Quantcast

Rex Tillerson just met in secret with the House Foreign Affairs Committee to talk about his time with Trump

David Badash, The New Civil Rights Movement

21 May 2019 at 17:04 ET                   
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Former Trump Secretary of State Rex Tillerson just met in secret with leaders and staff on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. The subject was President Donald Trump, according to an exclusive report at The Daily Beast.

“Tillerson’s arrival at the Capitol was handled with extreme secrecy,” The Daily Beast’s Erin Banco reports. “No media advisories or press releases were sent out announcing his appearance. And he took a little noticed route into the building in order to avoid being seen by members of the media.”

During his tenure Tillerson called President Trump a “moron,” and repeatedly refused to deny he had done so.

After Trump’s infamous “both sides” remarks defending neo-Nazis who attended the Charlottesville rally, Tillerson said that the State Department represents America’s values, and the President of the United States speaks for himself.

Tillerson has said he spent a lot of time with President Trump, yet he has been surprisingly absent from the administration’s Mueller controversies. Trump fired Tillerson on March 31, 2018, but didn’t tell him directly. The former Secretary of State learned he was unemployed via Twitter.

In May of 2018 Tillerson took a “thinly-veiled shot” at Trump, as the AP reported.

“If we do not as Americans confront the crisis of ethics and integrity in our society among our leaders in both public and private sector … then American democracy as we know it is entering its twilight years,” he told graduates of the Virginia Military Institute in a commencement speech.

