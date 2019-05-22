Sean Spicer melts down on Fox News as Dems edge closer to impeachment: ‘You can’t cover up nothing’

Former White House Secretary Sean Spicer on Wednesday argued that Democrats should not impeach President Donald Trump because he is only guilty of covering up “nothing.”

During an interview on Fox News, host Sandra Smith explained that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) had recently revealed that Democrats believe the president is involved in a “cover up.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“My reaction is what cover up?” Spicer complained. “The first part of what she said is we need to follow the facts. And the facts are we’ve have three investigations, they put all of their eggs in the Mueller basket, if you will, and he came out and was very clear that there was no collusion.”

Spicer alleged that “Democrats have invested everything to try to undermine this president.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“They lost the election!” the former press secretary exclaimed. “They continue to figure out excuses as to why they’ve done it. They’ve now had three opportunities. A House investigation, a Senate investigation and now the Mueller report, all of which have come to the same conclusion.”

Fox News anchor Eric Shawn reminded Spicer that the Mueller also report revealed that that Trump appeared to obstruct justice in 10 cases.

“But again, you have to cover up something,” Spicer said, raising his voice. “So if there’s no underlying crime, there’s no underlying issue which Mueller was conclusive about. You can’t cover up nothing!”

“The president of the United States, over and over again, has been vindicated on this point,” he added. “So what is he actually covering up?”

Spicer went on to say that the president could hide behind the shield of executive privilege.

“He has a right to invoke that,” Spicer insisted. “That’s a time tested, established, legal — whatever you call it — precedent in this country.”

Watch the video below from Fox News.