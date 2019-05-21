Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Dear Raw Story Investigates Members - It's come to our attention that ads have been showing to ad-free members. As such, and to show our commitment to you, we are taking most of the ads off our live site, at great expense, while we try and troubleshoot this problem. We expect to have a solution by early Wednesday in which all the ad code will be removed from the ad-free site, not simply hidden.

Tennessee’s GOP Speaker of the House to leave role over leaked lewd and racist messages

David Edwards

21 May 2019 at 14:34 ET                   
Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada (Image credit: NewsChannel 5 / screengrab)

Tennessee’s Republican Speaker of the House will step down as Speaker amid reports that he exchanged lewd and racist text messages with his former chief of staff.

# p #1_10 # ad skipped = NULL #

NPR reported that House Speaker Glen Casada made the announcement on Tuesday.

# p #2_10 # ad skipped = NULL #

“When I return to town on June 3, I will meet with Caucus leadership to determine the best date for me to resign as Speaker,” Casada said.

# p #3_10 # ad skipped = NULL #

NPR adds:

# p #4_10 # ad skipped = NULL #

Opposition to his leadership snowballed after texts were leaked to the media in which Casada and his now-former chief of staff, Cade Cothren, traded lewd remarks. Sent in the summer of 2016, the messages show Casada egging on the aide as he bragged about a sexual encounter in a restaurant bathroom, as one example.

# p #5_10 # ad skipped = true #

The leaks also included a text message in which Cothren disparaged African Americans calling black people “idiots.” Only one of those went to Casada, and it is not clear if he responded.

# p #6_10 # ad skipped = true #

Casada first questioned the authenticity of the texts, then wrote them off in an interview as “locker room talk.” Finally, Casada conceded that the texts were real and apologized.

# p #7_10 # ad skipped = true #

The Speaker, however, did not say that he would resign from his role as a legislator.

# p #8_10 # ad skipped = true #

Earlier this month, Casada indicated that he planned to serve out his term.

# p #9_10 # ad skipped = true #

Read the entire report here.

# p #10_10 # ad skipped = true #

Don't let Silicon Valley control what you see. Get more stories like this in your inbox, every day.

# p #11_10 # ad skipped = true #

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
Next on Raw Story >
Rex Tillerson just met in secret with the House Foreign Affairs Committee to talk about his time With Trump
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

 
 
SEE ALL RAW STORIES

Copyright (c) 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. | PO Box 21050 Washington, DC. 20009
Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, contact [email protected]

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 

Google+