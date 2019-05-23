Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘The cover-up is about to crumble’: Ex-prosecutor reveals why judges are ruling against Trump so quickly

By - May 23, 2019
President Donald Trump speaks to the press aboard Air Force One on September 7, 2018. (AFP / Nicholas Kamm)

President Donald Trump’s cover-up of wrongdoing is “about to crumble” a former federal prosecutor explained on MSNBC.

# p #1_12 # ad skipped = NULL #

MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner, who was a career federal prosecutor in the DC U.S. Attorney’s office, was interviewed by Chris Matthews on “Hardball.”

# p #2_12 # ad skipped = NULL #

“Do you wonder what he is doing right now, day-to-day, to keep the empire afloat?” Matthews asked. “I mean, his kids can’t handle it. Who is keeping this house of cards with the billions of dollars potentially up in the air based on credit from God knows who?”

# p #3_12 # ad skipped = NULL #

“No clue,” he replied. “And I don’t know if it’s millions of dollars up in the air, maybe it’s thousands of dollars, but it’s borrowed money and may be dirty money.”

# p #4_12 # ad skipped = NULL #

He offered his thoughts on the legal cases moving against Trump.

# p #5_12 # ad skipped = NULL #


“When Congressman [Eric] Swalwell said now the House of Representatives is winning. That’s an understatement,” he said. “It has been a blowout.”

# p #6_12 # ad skipped = NULL #

“It has been a blowout in federal court in DC,” he observed. “What I really find perhaps most remarkable and most heartening now — is not just that people will get the records, his Capital One and Deutsche Bank records and his accounting firm Mazar records, but they are going get it, I believe, at lightning speed.”

# p #7_12 # ad skipped = NULL #

“The reason is, the courts I think have been dying to get their hands on this. Now they have their hands on it,” he explained.

# p #8_12 # ad skipped = NULL #

“Judge Metha ruled in six days. You know what Judge [Edgardo] Ramos did? He said, ‘You know what, I heard your arguments, give me 10 minutes,'” he continued. “House, you win, Trump, you lose, next.”

# p #9_12 # ad skipped = NULL #

“We are talking a lot about a cover-up. The cover-up is about to crumble,” Kirschner predicted.

# p #10_12 # ad skipped = NULL #

Watch:

# p #11_12 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #12_12 # ad skipped = NULL #

Don't let Silicon Valley control what you see. Get more stories like this in your inbox, every day.

# p #13_12 # ad skipped = NULL #

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
GOP senator panicked that Trump has ‘lost focus’ and is derailing the entire Republican Party: report
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

 
 
SEE ALL RAW STORIES

Copyright (c) 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. | PO Box 21050 Washington, DC. 20009
Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, contact [email protected]
Raw Story Announces Partnership with Pulitzer Prize-Winning Reporter
David Cay Johnston

WASHINGTON, D.C. — RawStory.com announced today it
has partnered with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Cay
Johnston as part of a major push into investigative reporting.

Johnston won the 2001 Pulitzer Prize in beat reporting at the
New York Times for exposing inequities in the U.S. tax code.
Most recently, he received a page of President Donald Trump's
tax return, which was featured on Rachel Maddow...
 

LEARN MORE
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 

Google+