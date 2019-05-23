‘The cover-up is about to crumble’: Ex-prosecutor reveals why judges are ruling against Trump so quickly

President Donald Trump speaks to the press aboard Air Force One on September 7, 2018. (AFP / Nicholas Kamm)

President Donald Trump’s cover-up of wrongdoing is “about to crumble” a former federal prosecutor explained on MSNBC.

MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner, who was a career federal prosecutor in the DC U.S. Attorney’s office, was interviewed by Chris Matthews on “Hardball.”

“Do you wonder what he is doing right now, day-to-day, to keep the empire afloat?” Matthews asked. “I mean, his kids can’t handle it. Who is keeping this house of cards with the billions of dollars potentially up in the air based on credit from God knows who?”

“No clue,” he replied. “And I don’t know if it’s millions of dollars up in the air, maybe it’s thousands of dollars, but it’s borrowed money and may be dirty money.”

He offered his thoughts on the legal cases moving against Trump.

“When Congressman [Eric] Swalwell said now the House of Representatives is winning. That’s an understatement,” he said. “It has been a blowout.”

“It has been a blowout in federal court in DC,” he observed. “What I really find perhaps most remarkable and most heartening now — is not just that people will get the records, his Capital One and Deutsche Bank records and his accounting firm Mazar records, but they are going get it, I believe, at lightning speed.”

“The reason is, the courts I think have been dying to get their hands on this. Now they have their hands on it,” he explained.

“Judge Metha ruled in six days. You know what Judge [Edgardo] Ramos did? He said, ‘You know what, I heard your arguments, give me 10 minutes,'” he continued. “House, you win, Trump, you lose, next.”

“We are talking a lot about a cover-up. The cover-up is about to crumble,” Kirschner predicted.

Watch:

