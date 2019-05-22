Quantcast

‘The president pouted’: Staffers reveal what happened in meeting after Pelosi accused Trump of a ‘cover up’

By - May 22, 2019
President Donald Trump. (Screenshot/CNN)

Democratic staffers on Wednesday revealed what happened in a meeting between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and President Donald Trump after the commander-in-chief was accused of a “cover up.”

In remarks earlier in the day, Pelosi had said that Democrats believe the president and his team are responsible for covering up obstruction of justice. Soon after, the president attended a scheduled meeting with the two Democratic leaders to discuss infrastructure.

But after the scheduled meeting quickly fell apart, Trump took to the podium in the Rose Garden to demand that Democrats end all investigations. The president suggested that he would not negotiate on any other matters until his demands were met.

MSNBC’s Craig Melvin reported details of Trump’s short meeting with Democrats following the president’s Rose Garden remarks.

“Two Democratic sources with knowledge of the meeting between President Trump and Democrats — again, this was a meeting set to talk about infrastructure,” Melvin reported.

According to Melvin, Trump arrived to the meeting late.

“President Trump walked in and said I’m for infrastructure, trade and the farm bill and I want to do all of it,” the Democratic sources told MSNBC. “But I just heard Pelosi say horrible things. She said I’m involved in a cover up. [Democrats] had a meeting at 9 a.m. on this issue and it’s so inconsiderate.”

“You need to get all of your investigations over before we talk about anything else,” the staffers said, summarizing the president’s remarks. “The president — quote — pouted for a few more minutes and then walked away. It was exactly what he did in the shutdown meeting when he walked out.”

Update: A source told Fox News that Trump walked out of the room when Pelosi began speaking.

Watch the video below from MSNBC

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
