Furious farmer rains hell on Trump’s trade war: ‘This administration has failed!’

National Black Farmers Association founder John Boyd, Jr. appears on CNN (Screen cap).

John Boyd, Jr., the founder and president of the National Black Farmers Association, went on CNN Friday to rain hell on President Donald Trump’s trade wars.

# p #1_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

During an interview with CNN’s Poppy Harlow, Boyd said that he and his farm have still not received a penny in federal assistance money from the president’s bailout fund for farmers hurt by his trade wars.

# p #2_8 # ad skipped = NULL #





He also argued that even if he had received money from the government, it wouldn’t nearly make up for the amount he’s losing from lacking access to overseas markets.

# p #3_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

“This administration has failed small scale farmers,” he said. “It has failed black farmers like myself.”

# p #4_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

He then hammered Trump for ratcheting up a trade war with China, which has traditionally been a massive buyer of American soybeans, without opening up any new markets that could help farmers make up the difference in lost income.

# p #5_8 # ad skipped = NULL #







“We need to reopen these doors to places like China who had — who were purchasing 90 percent of U.S. soybeans,” he said. “And this administration has failed to open up new markets, and that’s what’s hurting us here. You take away the biggest market and don’t open up, you know, new doors for farmers.”

# p #6_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

Watch the video below.

# p #7_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #8_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #9_8 # ad skipped = NULL #