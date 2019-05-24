Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Furious farmer rains hell on Trump’s trade war: ‘This administration has failed!’

By - May 24, 2019
National Black Farmers Association founder John Boyd, Jr. appears on CNN (Screen cap).

John Boyd, Jr., the founder and president of the National Black Farmers Association, went on CNN Friday to rain hell on President Donald Trump’s trade wars.

# p #1_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

During an interview with CNN’s Poppy Harlow, Boyd said that he and his farm have still not received a penny in federal assistance money from the president’s bailout fund for farmers hurt by his trade wars.

# p #2_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

He also argued that even if he had received money from the government, it wouldn’t nearly make up for the amount he’s losing from lacking access to overseas markets.

# p #3_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

“This administration has failed small scale farmers,” he said. “It has failed black farmers like myself.”

# p #4_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

He then hammered Trump for ratcheting up a trade war with China, which has traditionally been a massive buyer of American soybeans, without opening up any new markets that could help farmers make up the difference in lost income.

# p #5_8 # ad skipped = NULL #


“We need to reopen these doors to places like China who had — who were purchasing 90 percent of U.S. soybeans,” he said. “And this administration has failed to open up new markets, and that’s what’s hurting us here. You take away the biggest market and don’t open up, you know, new doors for farmers.”

# p #6_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

Watch the video below.

# p #7_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #8_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

Don't let Silicon Valley control what you see. Get more stories like this in your inbox, every day.

# p #9_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH: Crazed racist woman invades Latina’s meditation session on California boardwalk
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

 
 
SEE ALL RAW STORIES

Copyright (c) 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. | PO Box 21050 Washington, DC. 20009
Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, contact [email protected]
Raw Story Announces Partnership with Pulitzer Prize-Winning Reporter
David Cay Johnston

WASHINGTON, D.C. — RawStory.com announced today it
has partnered with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Cay
Johnston as part of a major push into investigative reporting.

Johnston won the 2001 Pulitzer Prize in beat reporting at the
New York Times for exposing inequities in the U.S. tax code.
Most recently, he received a page of President Donald Trump's
tax return, which was featured on Rachel Maddow...
 

LEARN MORE
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 

Google+