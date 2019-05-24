Trump again explodes at Nancy Pelosi for being mean to him: ‘Did you hear what she said about me?’

President Donald Trump yells at reporters (Screen cap).

President Donald Trump spoke with reporters on Friday and he still sounded bitter about his past week of confrontations with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

Talking with the press before his departure to Japan, the president was asked whether he thought it was appropriate to share a deceptively edited video intended to demonstrate that Pelosi was feeble minded.

Trump responded to the question with rage.

“This just shows how fake you and the news are!” Trump seethed. “Did you hear what she said about me long before I went after her? She made horrible statements, she knows they’re not true, she said terrible things! So I just responded in kind!”

He then went on to accuse Pelosi and the Democrats of “hurting our country very, very badly” because they are conducting investigations into his administration.

