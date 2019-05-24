Quantcast

Trump aides dread flying with him because he doesn’t sleep and always whines about being treated unfairly: CNN

By - May 24, 2019
Official White House photo of President Donald Trump boarding Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews by Shealah Craighead)

On Friday, President Donald Trump claimed that his approval rating would be 75 percent if not for “the fake news,” reported Aaron Rupar on Twitter.

It’s par for the course for the President to complain about being treated unfairly. In fact, a new report reveals that Trump’s staff dread being on Air Force One with him. The President apparently doesn’t sleep. And he’s constantly freaking out about being treated unfairly.

“It’s like being held captive,” one official told CNN of traveling with the President on Air Force One.

“When Trump first took office, staffers clamored to travel on overseas trips. But now, in the third year of his presidency, several officials said they do their best to avoid staffing the trips because of the chaotic nature that typically accompanies them,” CNN reports.

“During international flights, Trump typically remains in the front cabin. He does four things, the current and former aides said: eats, watches television or reads newspapers, talks with staff and calls friends and allies back home as he zips away into foreign skies.”

“Trump will spend hours reviewing cable news coverage recorded on a TiVo-like device or sifting through cardboard boxes of newspapers and magazines that have been lugged aboard,” CNN continues.

“He’ll summon sleeping staffers to his office at moments the rest of the plane is dark, impatient to discuss his upcoming meetings or devise a response to something he saw in the media.”

CNN spoke with five current and former officials for the report.

