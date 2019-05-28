Trump brazenly lies that he was ‘sticking up’ for Joe Biden in his unhinged foreign trip

President Donald Trump has slammed opposition Democrats for launching a sprawling new investigation into alleged obstruction of justice and abuse of office. (AFP / MANDEL NGAN)

President Donald Trump on Tuesday bizarrely claimed he was sticking up for former Vice President Joe Biden while insulting him on an overseas trip.

# p #1_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

“I was actually sticking up for Sleepy Joe Biden while on foreign soil,” Trump argued.

# p #2_8 # ad skipped = NULL #





“Kim Jong Un called him a ‘low IQ idiot,’ and many other things, whereas I related the quote of Chairman Kim as a much softer ‘low IQ individual. Who could possibly be upset with that?” Trump asked.

# p #3_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

I was actually sticking up for Sleepy Joe Biden while on foreign soil. Kim Jong Un called him a “low IQ idiot,” and many other things, whereas I related the quote of Chairman Kim as a much softer “low IQ individual.” Who could possibly be upset with that? # p #4_8 # ad skipped = true # — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2019 # p #5_8 # ad skipped = true #

Here is his initial tweet:

# p #6_8 # ad skipped = true #

North Korea fired off some small weapons, which disturbed some of my people, and others, but not me. I have confidence that Chairman Kim will keep his promise to me, & also smiled when he called Swampman Joe Biden a low IQ individual, & worse. Perhaps that’s sending me a signal? # p #7_8 # ad skipped = true # — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2019 # p #8_8 # ad skipped = true #

# p #9_8 # ad skipped = true #