Trump brazenly lies that he was ‘sticking up’ for Joe Biden in his unhinged foreign trip

By - May 28, 2019
President Donald Trump has slammed opposition Democrats for launching a sprawling new investigation into alleged obstruction of justice and abuse of office. (AFP / MANDEL NGAN)

President Donald Trump on Tuesday bizarrely claimed he was sticking up for former Vice President Joe Biden while insulting him on an overseas trip.

“I was actually sticking up for Sleepy Joe Biden while on foreign soil,” Trump argued.

“Kim Jong Un called him a ‘low IQ idiot,’ and many other things, whereas I related the quote of Chairman Kim as a much softer ‘low IQ individual. Who could possibly be upset with that?” Trump asked.

Here is his initial tweet:

