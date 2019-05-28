Trump brazenly lies that he was ‘sticking up’ for Joe Biden in his unhinged foreign trip
President Donald Trump on Tuesday bizarrely claimed he was sticking up for former Vice President Joe Biden while insulting him on an overseas trip.
“I was actually sticking up for Sleepy Joe Biden while on foreign soil,” Trump argued.
“Kim Jong Un called him a ‘low IQ idiot,’ and many other things, whereas I related the quote of Chairman Kim as a much softer ‘low IQ individual. Who could possibly be upset with that?” Trump asked.
I was actually sticking up for Sleepy Joe Biden while on foreign soil. Kim Jong Un called him a "low IQ idiot," and many other things, whereas I related the quote of Chairman Kim as a much softer "low IQ individual." Who could possibly be upset with that?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2019
Here is his initial tweet:
North Korea fired off some small weapons, which disturbed some of my people, and others, but not me. I have confidence that Chairman Kim will keep his promise to me, & also smiled when he called Swampman Joe Biden a low IQ individual, & worse. Perhaps that's sending me a signal?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2019