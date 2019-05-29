Quantcast

Trump demanded the Navy move the USS John McCain ‘out of sight’ during Japan visit: report

By - May 29, 2019
President Donald Trump and Sen. John McCain (Photos: Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

It is no secret that President Donald Trump did not get along with the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ). But evidently, that grudge even extends to objects named after him.

On Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported that on the president’s latest trip to Japan, he demanded the Navy move the U.S.S. John McCain “out of sight.” Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan personally approved the order to obscure the warship so that it would not be visible to the president when he arrived by helicopter — even though he would have only seen it in passing during touchdown and immediately transported to the U.S.S. Wasp, nowhere near the John McCain.

While the warship was not actually moved, a tarpaulin was used to cover its name, a barge was used to partially obscure it, and any sailors wearing a cap with the ship’s name were given the day off.

Trump and McCain’s enmity has festered for years, with Trump repeatedly claiming McCain’s capture and torture in Vietnam didn’t really make him a war hero, and McCain standing in the way of Trump’s top priority of repealing the Affordable Care Act in 2017.

When McCain passed away from brain cancer last year, former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush gave the eulogies at his funeral, and Trump was not invited. The feeling was clearly mutual: Trump did not lower the flag over the White House to half-mast until taking intense public criticism, and even then raised it again as soon after the minimum period under law.

Even following his death, Trump has seized every opportunity to trash McCain’s memory, saying the senator did America “a tremendous disservice” and at one point even complained that McCain did not thank him for arranging for such a great funeral for him, even though deceased people are not known for thanking anyone.

About the Author
Matthew Chapman is a game designer, science fiction author, and political activist from Texas. He can be found on Twitter @fawfulfan.
