Trump denies North Korea has set off any rockets — 24 hours after admitting they shot of ‘some small weapons’

North Korea leader Kim Jong-un and President Donald Trump. (Official White House photo.)

President Donald Trump denied his own intelligence information about North Korea during a press conference in Japan Monday. Oddly, however, the comment came just 24 hours after he called the rockets “some small weapons.”

According to White House correspondent from CBS News, Mark Knoller, Trump told the press he feels “a lot of good things will come from North Korea.”

He went on to claim that the country hasn’t had any rocket testing or nuclear testing since he began negotiating with them.

At start of meeting with PM Abe, Pres Trump says he feels "a lot of good things will come with North Korea." He says there's been no rocket testing or nuclear testing, but US Intelligence has said North Korea has fired short-range missiles in the last few weeks. pic.twitter.com/HRrY8NMKf4

— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) May 27, 2019

It’s unclear if Trump is neglecting his national security briefings, ignoring them or forgot about the two times North Korea fired rockets in the wake of his last meeting with the dictator. The moment came just 24 hours after Trump claimed that North Korea shot off “some small weapons.”

The last missile test was May 9, 2019, when the country launched two short-range ballistic missiles. May 4, 2019, North Korea launched several short-range projectiles from the east coast of the country. The New York Times also noted that it’s possible one of the missiles was a Russian Iskander missile, which can make corrections in flight to its target.

But just 24 hours ago, Trump said something entirely different.

“North Korea fired off some small weapons, which disturbed some of my people, and others, but not me,” Trump said. According to the Associated Press, the message contradicts Trump’s own national security advisor, John Bolton, who called the short-range missiles a violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

