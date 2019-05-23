Trump hilariously ridiculed for his awful poll numbers after he attacked CNN for their ratings
President Donald Trump was mocked for his unpopularity after the commander-in-chief attacked CNN in his latest attack on the First Amendment.
“Wow! CNN ratings are way down, record lows. People are getting tired of so many fake stories and anti-Trump lies,” Trump claimed.
“Chris Cuomo was rewarded for lowest morning ratings with a prime time spot – which is failing badly and not helping the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon,” he said, despite the fact Cuomo is a prime-time anchor and not a morning show host.
The internet laughed at the famously unpopular president who has never averaged above 50 percent approval in polls and lost among voters in 2016 by almost three million votes.
Trump was highly criticized for the tweet, here’s some of what people were saying:
I love talking about ratings!! Can we talk about your own ratings? https://t.co/8jxJpDWq0s# p #6_39 # ad skipped = true #
— Ana Kasparian (@AnaKasparian) May 24, 2019# p #7_39 # ad skipped = true #
It's nice to see you personally getting on Twitter to support the #BeBest campaign with your anti-bullying message, homefry.# p #8_39 # ad skipped = true #
— Anonymous White House Official (@littledeekay) May 24, 2019# p #9_39 # ad skipped = true #
The dumbest man on television is you🐮# p #11_39 # ad skipped = true #
— Devin Nunes’ cow 🐮 (@DevinCow) May 24, 2019# p #12_39 # ad skipped = true #
Yeah. NYT is failing. CNN is tanking. Pelosi is crazy. Trump University, Airlines, & Steaks will be around for decades. Got it. 😏# p #14_39 # ad skipped = true #
— 9fm (@aJellyElectric) May 24, 2019# p #15_39 # ad skipped = true #
Don't shed a tear for CNN: Their ratings will skyrocket during your impeachment hearings. ("BTW, thank you, crazy criminal!" from @CNN)# p #17_39 # ad skipped = true #
— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) May 24, 2019# p #18_39 # ad skipped = true #
This is, of course, insane. https://t.co/qI5tZ4HA1K# p #20_39 # ad skipped = true #
— Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) May 24, 2019# p #21_39 # ad skipped = true #
Even if it was true, who gives a fuck? You are suppose to be running the country not caring about @CNN’s ratings! Holy shit I could never imagine this presidency would be this God damn ridiculous. Return to sanity 2020. https://t.co/sZmiDOle7a# p #22_39 # ad skipped = true #
— Milquetoast (@BlueRobotDesign) May 24, 2019# p #23_39 # ad skipped = true #
I miss having a real President. 😳# p #25_39 # ad skipped = true #
— Jules Morgan (@glamelegance) May 24, 2019# p #26_39 # ad skipped = true #
You are president. Sad# p #28_39 # ad skipped = true #
— Kyle Clayton (@KClayton09) May 24, 2019# p #29_39 # ad skipped = true #
Thanks for the update, President TV Guide!# p #31_39 # ad skipped = true #
— Tails of Brave Ulysses🐜 (@ulysseswolfgar) May 24, 2019# p #32_39 # ad skipped = true #
I’m gobsmacked that you’re the President. U think this is the example you should be setting as a PERSON, even? You’re a whiny, dumb-as-a-rock ass. You invite people to dinner and serve cold Big Macs at the White House. You’re insane. Please go away.# p #34_39 # ad skipped = true #
— loripetty (@loripetty) May 24, 2019# p #35_39 # ad skipped = true #
Trump needs an intervention. pic.twitter.com/JD5RfcpL7i# p #37_39 # ad skipped = true #
— Santa Claus, CEO (@SantaInc) May 24, 2019# p #38_39 # ad skipped = true #