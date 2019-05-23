Quantcast

Trump hilariously ridiculed for his awful poll numbers after he attacked CNN for their ratings

By - May 23, 2019
President Donald Trump (AFP Photo/MANDEL NGAN)

President Donald Trump was mocked for his unpopularity after the commander-in-chief attacked CNN in his latest attack on the First Amendment.

“Wow! CNN ratings are way down, record lows. People are getting tired of so many fake stories and anti-Trump lies,” Trump claimed.

“Chris Cuomo was rewarded for lowest morning ratings with a prime time spot – which is failing badly and not helping the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon,” he said, despite the fact Cuomo is a prime-time anchor and not a morning show host.

The internet laughed at the famously unpopular president who has never averaged above 50 percent approval in polls and lost among voters in 2016 by almost three million votes.

Trump was highly criticized for the tweet, here’s some of what people were saying:

