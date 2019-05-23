Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump insults Nancy Pelosi’s intelligence in the middle of his farm bailout speech

By - May 23, 2019
President Donald Trump speaks with farmers about a bailout (Photo: screen capture)

President Donald Trump was supposed to speak about farmers suffering from his ongoing trade war and how he intends to bail them out. But midway through his remarks, he pivoted to attack House Speaker Nancy Pelosi instead, saying trade is too complicated for her to understand.

# p #1_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

“So, we’re fixing broken trade deals to open up markets for American exports,” Trump said. “Including with the brand-new U.S./Mexico/Canada agreement that Democrats in Congress are many supporting and they have told us they’re supporting it us regardless of leadership. I don’t think Nancy Pelosi understands, the deal is too complicated, it is not a complicated deal. It is not a complicated deal. It is a deal that is many, many times better than NAFTA. I consider NAFTA one of the worst deals ever made in the history of our country. Think the World Trade Organization, Larry Kudlow, may be worse because of what it has done with respect to trade and international trade and trade with China and how much money our country is losing to China every year. So World Trade Organization has been really bad, but the NAFTA has been one of the worst deals ever.”

# p #2_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

Farmers and ranchers have been suffering under Trump’s trade policies that have created instability in international trade. Many farmers who sell soybeans to other countries have been hit hard.

# p #3_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

Trump also declared his own “mission accomplished” by claiming that farmers are better off now than they were in 2016.

# p #4_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

“For years farm income has declined. And we’re talking about many years,” Trump said. “This year, however, and I was a little surprised to see this because I know that there has been really a trade-attack on our great farmers, net farm income because our economy is doing so well, is forecast to be nearly $8 billion higher than in 2016. Did you know that? You’re doing better than you were doing in 2016. Nobody told me that. But that is because our economy has been so strong and our economy is about as good as it has ever been.”

# p #5_7 # ad skipped = NULL #


Watch the remarks below:

# p #6_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #7_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

Don't let Silicon Valley control what you see. Get more stories like this in your inbox, every day.

# p #8_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
This anti-Trump Republican just zeroed in on a key part of the Mueller report even Democrats have ignored
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

 
 
SEE ALL RAW STORIES

Copyright (c) 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. | PO Box 21050 Washington, DC. 20009
Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, contact [email protected]
Raw Story Announces Partnership with Pulitzer Prize-Winning Reporter
David Cay Johnston

WASHINGTON, D.C. — RawStory.com announced today it
has partnered with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Cay
Johnston as part of a major push into investigative reporting.

Johnston won the 2001 Pulitzer Prize in beat reporting at the
New York Times for exposing inequities in the U.S. tax code.
Most recently, he received a page of President Donald Trump's
tax return, which was featured on Rachel Maddow...
 

LEARN MORE
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 

Google+