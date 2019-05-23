Trump is goading Pelosi because he’s desperate to get out of the ‘no-mans land’ of ‘perpetual investigation’: CNN’s Jim Acosta

CNN's Jim Acosta. Image via screengrab.

On Thursday, CNN White House Correspondent Jim Acosta discussed the motivation behind Trump’s recent public meltdowns against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), and offered Anderson Cooper a possible reason for his behavior: He may be trying to goad Pelosi into moving forward with impeachment because he can’t stand being in a limbo of endless investigations that culminate in no action against him.

# p #1_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

“I talked to a source who talks to the president regularly who said that the president is trying to up the rhetoric in this fight with House Democrats in the hope that he’ll ramp up the pressure so high that they will essentially put up or shut up on this matter of impeachment,” said Acosta. “And I think, Anderson, I think that points to a very interesting aspect in all of this.”

# p #2_6 # ad skipped = NULL #





“The president does not like being in this in-between no-man’s land that Nancy Pelosi has him right now,” said Acosta. “Remember, there are a lot of House Democrats who want her to go all the way and gore for impeachment. She has stopped short of that and said, I like this place where the president is right now, where he is just under perpetual investigation.”

# p #3_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

“The president has shown in the last 48 hours she doesn’t like being in that place, and he has been demonstrating that over and over again in these outbursts in front of the cameras,” Acosta concluded.

# p #4_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

Watch below:

# p #5_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #6_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #7_6 # ad skipped = NULL #