Trump knows impeachment would be devastating: Ex-advisor says ‘he’ll hate being impeached’

LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 15: Republican presidential frontrunner Donald J. Trump holds hand over heart at CNN republican presidential debate at The Venetian, December 15, 2015, Las Vegas, Nevada (Photo: Joseph Sohm/Shutterstock)

Despite claims that President Donald Trump would welcome impeachment proceedings, one of his top former political advisers says that’s a bluff and that in reality, there is nothing he fears more.

“Today was self-destructing, when he has to start saying, ‘I am a stable genius’ or having people say you are in the room and I didn’t lose my temper — that’s where that really hits him personally,” Sam Nunberg explained.

“What I also think I don’t understand is, I sat in the speech that he gave in 2013 at a Ralph Reed dinner,” Nunberg explained. “He criticized the Republican Party — when he trying to be an outsider — he criticized them saying, ‘Why are they taking impeachment off the table so quickly on Barack Obama? Do you think Bill Clinton liked being impeached?'”

“I was shocked he caved in the beginning on the shutdown. The real reason he ended up caving, I heard from people in the White House was, he wanted give his State of the Union in the chambers of Congress. He didn’t want to give it outside and he didn’t like the fact Pelosi was not going to let him,” he argued.

“He will hate being impeached,” Nunberg concluded.

