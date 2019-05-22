Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump-loving ‘border vigilante’ accused of running fraudulent charity for kid with cancer

By - May 22, 2019
Members of the United Constitutional Patriots militia. (Screenshot/YouTube)

Jim Benvie, a spokesman for the so-called “border vigilante” organization the United Constitutional Patriots, has been accused of running a scam charity that was purportedly raising money for a cancer-stricken child.

# p #1_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

The Daily Beast reports that newly unearthed court documents show that Benvie was arrested for “fraudulently claiming to be collecting cash for a child with cancer” while also being in possession of a stolen truck.

# p #2_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

Although Benvie was eventually charged with stealing the truck, prosecutors did not press charges against him for the allegedly fraudulent charity work.

# p #3_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

According to police reports, officers were dispatched last July to a local fried chicken chain restaurant after receiving reports of a stolen vehicle parked there. Inside the restaurant, they found Benvie asking restaurant goers for money while holding a “blue bucket with cash in it.”

# p #4_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

“When Benvie observed me he began to look away and became very nervous,” a police lieutenant said in a sworn affidavit. “I contacted him and asked how long he had been at the store attempting to raise money. He stated a couple hours.”

# p #5_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

The lieutenant also said in the affidavit that “it’s believed that Benvie was committing fraud by collecting donations for [a] child with cancer that he was unable to provide any information about.”

# p #6_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

Read the whole report here.

# p #7_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

Don't let Silicon Valley control what you see. Get more stories like this in your inbox, every day.

# p #8_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Fox host begs viewers to go easy on Ben Carson: ‘He’s just getting used to the housing authority’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

 
 
SEE ALL RAW STORIES

Copyright (c) 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. | PO Box 21050 Washington, DC. 20009
Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, contact [email protected]

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 

Google+