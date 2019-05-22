‘Trump may have been laying in wait to blow up the infrastructure talks’: Fox News reporter

Nancy Pelosi and Donald Trump (Photos By Michael Candelori/Shutterstock and Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Reporters and Washington insiders joke that every time it’s Infrastructure Week at the White House disasters are sure to follow. Such was the case Wednesday when Trump invited Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to the White House for another chat about infrastructure legislation. That meeting lasted three minutes before Trump walked out to a press conference he set up moments before.

Fox News congressional reporter Chad Pergram cited sources on both sides of the aisle that Trump may have been “laying in wait for the Speaker — intending to blow up the infrastructure talks.

“Remember that Democrats just held their meeting about investigations, contempt and impeachment a couple of hours before the WH mtg,” tweeted Pergram. “It’s also notable that Pelosi, as she walked out of the investigations meeting, dodged a question about having such a meeting and discussing investigations of the President – and then going to meet with the President.”

But Pergram said that Trump was the winner Wednesday, because he made Democrats look “rabid when it comes to impeachment and probes.” The problem is that it’s Pelosi that is blocking impeachment proceedings until there are no other options.

Like many of Trump’s fumbles, he may have miscalculated how this appears to Americans desperate for results out of Washington. If Democrats continue to pass legislation while Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) continues to refuse to vote on it, the plan could backfire. Indeed, Trump announcing he’ll “take up the mantle” of the government shutdown, Trump is now agreeing to take responsibility for bringing Washington to a standstill.

It puts Democrats in a position to ask Trump how many bridges must collapse before he puts the issue ahead of his personal politics.

