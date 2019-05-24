Trump praises Mitch McConnell for getting him two Supreme Court justices and packing the courts
President Donald Trump lavished praise on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.
“Mitch McConnell and our Republican Senators have been very solid and strong,” Trump claimed.
“We have accomplished a great deal together, in particular with our Courts, 107 federal judges (with many more to come) and two Supreme Court justices – we are getting into record territory,” he argued.
“Thank you all and have a great Memorial Day weekend,” he added.
Mitch McConnell and our Republican Senators have been very solid and strong. We have accomplished a great deal together, in particular with our Courts, 107 Federal Judges….# p #5_9 # ad skipped = true #
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 24, 2019# p #6_9 # ad skipped = true #
….(with many more to come) and 2 Supreme Court Justices – we are getting into record territory! Thank you all and have a great Memorial Day Weekend.# p #7_9 # ad skipped = true #
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 24, 2019# p #8_9 # ad skipped = true #