Trump throws temper tantrum about Pelosi saying he’s having a temper tantrum

President Donald Trump was quiet for most of Thursday evening, despite the day’s news. But once he returned home from an event at his hotel, he turned to tweet.

“In a letter to her House colleagues, Nancy Pelosi said: ‘President Trump had a temper tantrum for us all to see,'” Trump quoted in his tweet. “This is not true. I was purposely very polite and calm, much as I was minutes later with the press in the Rose Garden. Can be easily proven. It is all such a lie!”

He went on to falsely claim nothing was happening in government.

“Zero is getting done with the Democrats in charge of the House. All they want to do is put the Mueller Report behind them and start all over again. No Do-Overs!”

In fact, the Democratic House has already passed more legislation than former Speaker Paul Ryan’s Congress did. Senate Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), however, refuses to bring the laws before the Senate.

