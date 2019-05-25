Trump will not receive an audience with Meghan Markle during his U.K. state visit

Composite image of Donald Trump, by Gage Skidmore and Meghan Markle by Genevieve

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle will not be meeting with President Donald Trump during his upcoming state visit to the United Kingdom, Entertainment Daily reported Saturday.

“I’m told that there are no plans for Meghan to meet President Trump,” royal watcher Duncan Larcombe told ED!.

“Not as a snub because – how shall we say – it’s a quite convenient period of maternity leave so she won’t be working,” Larcombe said. “The fact she’s on maternity leave obviously gives her an excuse.”

“However, her husband Prince Harry will meet Trump and his family during a private lunch,” Entertainment Daily noted. “Prince Harry will miss the visit’s biggest event though – a state banquet hosted by the Queen on June 3.”

Markle, who was born in Los Angeles, had previously said Trump is “divisive” and “misogynistic.”

