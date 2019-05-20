Quantcast

Trump would not be working were in not for his rally: ‘Who wants to sit around and do nothing on a Monday night’

Bob Brigham

20 May 2019 at 19:54 ET                   
President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Montoursville, Pennsylvania (screengrab)

President Donald Trump suggested he would be spending Monday night doing “nothing” were he not at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

Trump has been harshly criticized for his poor work effort demonstrated by “executive time” watching Fox News and tweeting when he is not golfing.

Trump had traveled to the state for Republican state representative Fred Keller, who is facing Penn State professor Marc Friedenberg in a special election on Tuesday.

“The Republican candidate, somebody who is absolutely a winner, somebody anybody would take a chance (sic),” Trump said.

“You know normally — I can do other things tonight,” Trump claimed.

“I figured hey, it is a Monday, we have an election tomorrow, who the hell wants to sit around and do nothing on Monday night?” he asked.

Trump did not just worry about the Special Election, he also worried about winning Pennsylvania in 2020.

Watch:

About the Author
