Trump’s attempts to block congressional oversight look ‘doomed’: CNN legal analyst

President Donald Trump speaks to the media prior to departing on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, May 14, 2019. (AFP / SAUL LOEB)

On Wednesday, in the wake of a federal court decision shutting down President Donald Trump’s attempts to block enforcement of House subpoenas for his businesses’ financial records, CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin told “The Situation Room” host Wolf Blitzer just how thoroughly Trump’s legal maneuvers had been rejected by the judiciary.

“It’s another very important win, because the legal issue fundamentally is the same as the one yesterday regarding the accounting firm that did the president’s taxes,” said Toobin. “The issue is, is this a legitimate subject for congressional oversight? Does Congress have the right to investigate this area? The president’s lawyers have argued in both courts that this is a purely personal matter. It is not related to any sort of legislation, so Congress should not be allowed to get those documents.”

“That argument has now been convincingly rejected twice,” said Toobin. “And that, I think, is among the weakest of arguments that his lawyers will be raising. It’s certainly a weaker argument than the [former White House Counsel] Don McGahn executive privilege argument, which is upcoming, but this one is one that looks doomed. Doomed in D.C., doomed today here in Manhattan, and we’ll see if he does any better in the appeals court.”

Watch below:

