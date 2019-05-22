Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump’s attempts to block congressional oversight look ‘doomed’: CNN legal analyst

By - May 22, 2019
President Donald Trump speaks to the media prior to departing on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, May 14, 2019. (AFP / SAUL LOEB)

On Wednesday, in the wake of a federal court decision shutting down President Donald Trump’s attempts to block enforcement of House subpoenas for his businesses’ financial records, CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin told “The Situation Room” host Wolf Blitzer just how thoroughly Trump’s legal maneuvers had been rejected by the judiciary.

# p #1_5 # ad skipped = NULL #

“It’s another very important win, because the legal issue fundamentally is the same as the one yesterday regarding the accounting firm that did the president’s taxes,” said Toobin. “The issue is, is this a legitimate subject for congressional oversight? Does Congress have the right to investigate this area? The president’s lawyers have argued in both courts that this is a purely personal matter. It is not related to any sort of legislation, so Congress should not be allowed to get those documents.”

# p #2_5 # ad skipped = NULL #

“That argument has now been convincingly rejected twice,” said Toobin. “And that, I think, is among the weakest of arguments that his lawyers will be raising. It’s certainly a weaker argument than the [former White House Counsel] Don McGahn executive privilege argument, which is upcoming, but this one is one that looks doomed. Doomed in D.C., doomed today here in Manhattan, and we’ll see if he does any better in the appeals court.”

# p #3_5 # ad skipped = NULL #

Watch below:

# p #4_5 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #5_5 # ad skipped = NULL #

Don't let Silicon Valley control what you see. Get more stories like this in your inbox, every day.

# p #6_5 # ad skipped = NULL #

About the Author
Matthew Chapman is a game designer, science fiction author, and political activist from Texas. He can be found on Twitter @fawfulfan.
Next on Raw Story >
Trump’s financial records could be released within seven days: CNN reporter
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

 
 
SEE ALL RAW STORIES

Copyright (c) 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. | PO Box 21050 Washington, DC. 20009
Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, contact [email protected]
Raw Story Announces Partnership with Pulitzer Prize-Winning Reporter
David Cay Johnston

WASHINGTON, D.C. — RawStory.com announced today it
has partnered with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Cay
Johnston as part of a major push into investigative reporting.

Johnston won the 2001 Pulitzer Prize in beat reporting at the
New York Times for exposing inequities in the U.S. tax code.
Most recently, he received a page of President Donald Trump's
tax return, which was featured on Rachel Maddow...
 

LEARN MORE
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 

Google+