Trump’s crib notes blast Democrats for having no ‘achomlishments’

LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 15: Republican presidential frontrunner Donald J. Trump holds hand over heart at CNN republican presidential debate at The Venetian, December 15, 2015, Las Vegas, Nevada (Photo: Joseph Sohm/Shutterstock)

When President Donald Trump stormed out of his infrastructure meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), it swiftly became clear that Trump never intended to negotiate in good faith with Democrats in the first place.

# p #1_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

This point is only driven home by an image that Washington Post photographer Jabin Botsford captured of Trump’s crib notes ahead of the meeting. In the notes, Trump reminded himself that “they want to impeach me over acts that they did,” and that Democrats have no “achomlishments.”

# p #2_6 # ad skipped = NULL #





Trump notes captured by @jabinbotsford:

“They want to impeach me over acts that they did”

“Dems have no achomlishments [sic]”https://t.co/WUGczy4y2c pic.twitter.com/ealXzJEFJM # p #3_6 # ad skipped = true # — Dan Eggen (@DanEggenWPost) May 22, 2019 # p #4_6 # ad skipped = true #

# p #5_6 # ad skipped = true #

Trump has doubled down on his efforts to nullify Congress’ oversight powers in the wake of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report highlighting 10 potential cases in which he obstructed justice, and House Democrats’ redoubled push to gain access to the president’s tax returns and financial records.

# p #6_6 # ad skipped = true #

# p #7_6 # ad skipped = true #