Trump’s ever-rising golf tab is three times the cost of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation — so far

At least one of Trump’s golf clubs also experienced a controversy involving the hiring of undocumented immigrants. Earlier this year, roughly a dozen employees were fired from Trump National Golf Club in Briarcliff Manor, New York, due to their immigration status. All of those employees were from Latin America, and their terminations roughly coincided with a story revealing that undocumented immigrants had been employed at Trump’s Bedminister golf club. As one housekeeping employee explained to the Washington Post, the club had either been extremely negligent in managing employees’ records — or had known about their immigration status and looked the other way until the issue surfaced in the media.
“They said absolutely nothing. They never said, ‘Your Social Security number is bad’ or ‘Something is wrong.’ Nothing. Nothing. Until right now,” the former employee told the Washington Post.
In spite of his frequent golf trips, Trump has not apologized for his comments about Obama’s golfing. These comments included saying in 2014 that “we pay for Obama’s travel, so he can fundraise millions so Democrats can run on lies. Then we pay for his golf.” Later that year, he also tweeted, “Obama has admitted that he spends his mornings watching ESPN. Then he plays golf, fundraises & grants amnesty to illegals.”
During the 2016 presidential election he tweeted, “While our wonderful president was out playing golf all day, the TSA is falling apart, just like our government! Airports a total disaster!” Later he also tweeted, “President Obama should have gone to Louisiana days ago, instead of golfing. Too little, too late!”