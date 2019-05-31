Trump’s Pride Month tweets generate anger, hurt, and outrage among LGBTQ community, activists, and supporters

President Donald Trump’s self-promotional and self-congratulatory tweets recognizing – for his first time ever – LGBT Pride month are eliciting anger, hurt, and outrage from members of the LGBT community, activists, and supporters.

“As we celebrate LGBT Pride Month and recognize the outstanding contributions LGBT people have made to our great Nation, let us also stand in solidarity with the many LGBT people who live in dozens of countries worldwide that punish, imprison, or even execute individuals on the basis of their sexual orientation,” Trump’s tweets began.

Many are furious.

The head of HRC called it “gross hypocrisy.”

You can’t celebrate Pride and constantly undermine our rights — including attacking #TransHealth, discharging #TransTroops, refusing to protect LGBTQ youth, and cozying up to dictators who brutalize & marginalize LGBTQ people. This is gross hypocrisy, with an emphasis on gross. pic.twitter.com/axyGJ4Q4Ld — Chad Griffin (@ChadHGriffin) May 31, 2019



The head of GLAAD called it “gaslighting.”

This is gaslighting. Trump and his Administration have attacked the LGBTQ community in policy and rhetoric more than 110 times. We will be holding the media accountable to ensure that they’re telling the truth about his anti-LGBTQ record. https://t.co/SMQiG9MjEy — Sarah Kate Ellis (@sarahkateellis) May 31, 2019



GLAAD also posted a series of tweets exposing Trump’s attacks.

The Department of Justice under Trump argued in support of baker who denied service to a gay couple during the Supreme Court oral arguments for the case Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission.https://t.co/FbVU3t21wX — GLAAD (@glaad) May 31, 2019



Some have taken to posting screenshots of or links to GLAAD’s database of anti-LGBT attacks made by Trump and his administration:

I couldn’t even fit all 110 anti-LGBT actions this administration has taken in 861 days into 4 screen shots. https://t.co/PmsJN7l4s7 pic.twitter.com/nyEevHghF4 — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) May 31, 2019



Some posted real-world effects of Trump’s ant-LGBT policies:

We found your highlight reel on transgender rights, @realDonaldTrump. Since @Twitter only allows us 280 characters, we made an about your anti-trans actions and policies. https://t.co/uHejypGBco https://t.co/Lf8A8qD2UP

— National Center for Transgender Equality (@TransEquality) May 31, 2019

Here’s Trump’s record on LGBTQ issues: • Made it harder for gay couples to adopt

• Stripped ACA of transgender protection

• Enshrined transgender discrimination

• Nominated anti-gay federal judges

• Banned transgender military service

• Opposed the LGBTQ Equality Act

— Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) May 31, 2019



Some expressed anger.

Bitch fuck you https://t.co/ZO7jFF0gM4 — Bussy Phillips (@PorterPizzazz) May 31, 2019

Don’t you fucking dare talk about “solidarity with the many LGBT people” when your administration is undermining policy, trying hard to strip away our rights and literally endangering lives. The fucking audacity….now, of course, watch some in media fall for it — Joe Sudbay (@JoeSudbay) May 31, 2019

Fuck off, you’ve abandoned trans people to die. You have no room to talk. https://t.co/rl9ltciV4l https://t.co/rOaOZJhkqT — Zack Ford (@ZackFord) May 31, 2019



Some just expressed exasperation.

The naked audacity of this @&*! right here!. Kiss my ENTIRE ass!! https://t.co/xO4BM6Z95T — Holy Bullies (@holybullies) May 31, 2019



Some took a more humrous approcah:

This dude is going to be so mad when he learns about Mike Pence. https://t.co/Tw8Tf1ClSd — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) May 31, 2019



And some demanded action:

Nice Tweet. Now, how about telling Mitch McConnell to bring up the Equality Act? https://t.co/Ia0fAKwQqm — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) May 31, 2019





Image by mathiaswasik via Flickr and a CC license