Quantcast
Connect with us


Trump’s Pride Month tweets generate anger, hurt, and outrage among LGBTQ community, activists, and supporters

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump’s self-promotional and self-congratulatory tweets recognizing – for his first time ever – LGBT Pride month are eliciting anger, hurt, and outrage from members of the LGBT community, activists, and supporters.
“As we celebrate LGBT Pride Month and recognize the outstanding contributions LGBT people have made to our great Nation, let us also stand in solidarity with the many LGBT people who live in dozens of countries worldwide that punish, imprison, or even execute individuals on the basis of their sexual orientation,” Trump’s tweets began.
Many are furious.
The head of HRC called it “gross hypocrisy.”


The head of GLAAD called it “gaslighting.”


GLAAD also posted a series of tweets exposing Trump’s attacks.


Some have taken to posting screenshots of or links to GLAAD’s database of anti-LGBT attacks made by Trump and his administration:


Some posted real-world effects of Trump’s ant-LGBT policies:


Some expressed anger.


Some just expressed exasperation.


Some took a more humrous approcah:


And some demanded action:


 
Image by mathiaswasik via Flickr and a CC license

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

I've got exclusives coming you'll love. But we have a
team to support and we need your help to make them happen. That's why I'm inviting you to join Raw Story Investigates and go ad-free. Change history. Make a difference. Become a friend.

LEARN MORE NOW
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 