Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump’s ‘tantrum’ in the Rose Garden was a ‘one-man show re-enactment’ of his Twitter feed’s ‘greatest hits’: MSNBC’s Melber

By - May 22, 2019
Ari Melber on MSNBC/Screenshot

On Wednesday’s edition of MSNBC’s “The Beat,” Ari Melber took aim at President Donald Trump’s staged walkout on congressional Democrats and subsequent tirade in the Rose Garden.

# p #1_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

Melber started the segment by airing a clip of Trump saying, “Instead of walking in happily into a meeting, I walk into looking at people who have just said that I was doing a cover-up. I don’t do cover-ups.”

# p #2_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

“That is false,” said Melber flatly. “Whatever everyone thinks Congress should do or not do with the Mueller report, it is a very serious evidentiary document. And it shows Donald Trump and his aides lying. Sometimes in the form of felonies and obstruction, like the cases of Manafort, Flynn, and Papadopoulos. And sometimes in ways that were not charged, like lies to cover-up the Russia dealings or Trump’s demand that his lawyer, Don McGahn, lie about Trump’s potentially illegal attempt to get Mueller fired.”

# p #3_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

“I mentioned the last line not just as another example or a fact check,” Melber added. “I mention it because it is part of the core of today’s clash, and this Trump meltdown. Because it’s the White House’s defiance of lawful subpoenas for McGahn’s testimony that has Democrats pushing harder for an impeachment probe. And that’s the context for what Trump did today, turning the Rose Garden into a kind of a kind of theater for a one-man show re-enactment of Donald Trump’s own greatest hits from his Twitter feed.”

# p #4_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

Watch below:

# p #5_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #6_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

Don't let Silicon Valley control what you see. Get more stories like this in your inbox, every day.

# p #7_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

About the Author
Matthew Chapman is a game designer, science fiction author, and political activist from Texas. He can be found on Twitter @fawfulfan.
Next on Raw Story >
Trump’s attempts to block congressional oversight look ‘doomed’: CNN legal analyst
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

 
 
SEE ALL RAW STORIES

Copyright (c) 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. | PO Box 21050 Washington, DC. 20009
Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, contact [email protected]
Raw Story Announces Partnership with Pulitzer Prize-Winning Reporter
David Cay Johnston

WASHINGTON, D.C. — RawStory.com announced today it
has partnered with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Cay
Johnston as part of a major push into investigative reporting.

Johnston won the 2001 Pulitzer Prize in beat reporting at the
New York Times for exposing inequities in the U.S. tax code.
Most recently, he received a page of President Donald Trump's
tax return, which was featured on Rachel Maddow...
 

LEARN MORE
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 

Google+