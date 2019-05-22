Trump’s ‘tantrum’ in the Rose Garden was a ‘one-man show re-enactment’ of his Twitter feed’s ‘greatest hits’: MSNBC’s Melber

Ari Melber on MSNBC/Screenshot

On Wednesday’s edition of MSNBC’s “The Beat,” Ari Melber took aim at President Donald Trump’s staged walkout on congressional Democrats and subsequent tirade in the Rose Garden.

Melber started the segment by airing a clip of Trump saying, “Instead of walking in happily into a meeting, I walk into looking at people who have just said that I was doing a cover-up. I don’t do cover-ups.”

“That is false,” said Melber flatly. “Whatever everyone thinks Congress should do or not do with the Mueller report, it is a very serious evidentiary document. And it shows Donald Trump and his aides lying. Sometimes in the form of felonies and obstruction, like the cases of Manafort, Flynn, and Papadopoulos. And sometimes in ways that were not charged, like lies to cover-up the Russia dealings or Trump’s demand that his lawyer, Don McGahn, lie about Trump’s potentially illegal attempt to get Mueller fired.”

“I mentioned the last line not just as another example or a fact check,” Melber added. “I mention it because it is part of the core of today’s clash, and this Trump meltdown. Because it’s the White House’s defiance of lawful subpoenas for McGahn’s testimony that has Democrats pushing harder for an impeachment probe. And that’s the context for what Trump did today, turning the Rose Garden into a kind of a kind of theater for a one-man show re-enactment of Donald Trump’s own greatest hits from his Twitter feed.”

