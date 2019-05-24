Undocumented Trump workers hit back after getting fired despite years of service: ‘You knew these weren’t real papers!’

Donald Trump playing golf, as he has about 30 hours a week during his presidency. (Screenshot)

Two longtime employees who worked at a Trump golf club in New Jersey were recently fired after an E-Verify check showed they were not eligible to work legally in the United States.

In an interview with the Washington Post, the two men, who worked for years as cooks at Trump’s golf course in Colts Neck, NJ, slammed their former employer for hypocrisy by claiming the golf course knew all along they weren’t in the country legally.

“We’ve always told you these weren’t real papers,” fumed 46-year-old Juan Espinoza, one of the workers who was recently fired. “We’ve always told you the truth. You knew that.”

He then shamed President Donald Trump for attacking undocumented laborers after he successfully exploited them for years.

“It enrages you,” he said. “To hear [Trump] talking about Mexicans, and he had us working there, and he knows how much he exploits Mexicans.”

47-year-old Abelardo Montes, another worker fired from the golf course, told the Post that working at the clubs was hard because he didn’t receive health insurance, sick time or vacation like other workers received.

“I worked sick, with fevers, with headaches, with stomach pain,” he explained. “I had to keep working. I couldn’t lose a day. I had to pay my rent and my bills.”

Read the whole report here.

