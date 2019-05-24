Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Undocumented Trump workers hit back after getting fired despite years of service: ‘You knew these weren’t real papers!’

By - May 24, 2019
Donald Trump playing golf, as he has about 30 hours a week during his presidency. (Screenshot)

Two longtime employees who worked at a Trump golf club in New Jersey were recently fired after an E-Verify check showed they were not eligible to work legally in the United States.

# p #1_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

In an interview with the Washington Post, the two men, who worked for years as cooks at Trump’s golf course in Colts Neck, NJ, slammed their former employer for hypocrisy by claiming the golf course knew all along they weren’t in the country legally.

# p #2_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

“We’ve always told you these weren’t real papers,” fumed 46-year-old Juan Espinoza, one of the workers who was recently fired. “We’ve always told you the truth. You knew that.”

# p #3_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

He then shamed President Donald Trump for attacking undocumented laborers after he successfully exploited them for years.

# p #4_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

“It enrages you,” he said. “To hear [Trump] talking about Mexicans, and he had us working there, and he knows how much he exploits Mexicans.”

# p #5_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

47-year-old Abelardo Montes, another worker fired from the golf course, told the Post that working at the clubs was hard because he didn’t receive health insurance, sick time or vacation like other workers received.

# p #6_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

“I worked sick, with fevers, with headaches, with stomach pain,” he explained. “I had to keep working. I couldn’t lose a day. I had to pay my rent and my bills.”

# p #7_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

Read the whole report here.

# p #8_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

Don't let Silicon Valley control what you see. Get more stories like this in your inbox, every day.

# p #9_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
The stunning gall of Kellyanne Conway: Here are 5 of the Trump adviser’s most shocking, over-the-top moments
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

 
 
SEE ALL RAW STORIES

Copyright (c) 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. | PO Box 21050 Washington, DC. 20009
Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, contact [email protected]
Raw Story Announces Partnership with Pulitzer Prize-Winning Reporter
David Cay Johnston

WASHINGTON, D.C. — RawStory.com announced today it
has partnered with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Cay
Johnston as part of a major push into investigative reporting.

Johnston won the 2001 Pulitzer Prize in beat reporting at the
New York Times for exposing inequities in the U.S. tax code.
Most recently, he received a page of President Donald Trump's
tax return, which was featured on Rachel Maddow...
 

LEARN MORE
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 

Google+