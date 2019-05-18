Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Walkout: Dozens protest Pence at evangelical Christian college commencement (Video)

David Badash, The New Civil Rights Movement

20 May 2019 at 10:55 ET                   
Mike Pence (Screen Capture)

Vice President Mike Pence was the target of an organized protest at one of the nation’s oldest evangelical Christian colleges. Dozens of students and faculty members walked out on the Vice President as he prepared to deliver the commencement address at Taylor University, in Pence’s home state of Indiana on Saturday.

# p #1_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

At issue for some of the graduating class are Pence’s conservative Christian views, WTHR reports.

# p #2_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

True to form, Pence offered an extremist Christian message to Class of 2019 graduates.

# p #3_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

“Throughout most of our American history it’s been pretty easy to call yourself a Christian, but things are different now,” Pence told the 500 or so graduates, USA Today reports. “Lately, it’s become acceptable, even fashionable, to malign traditional Christian beliefs.”

# p #4_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

“So as you prepare to leave this place and build your life on the Christ-centered, world-engaging foundation poured here at Taylor University, be prepared to stand up,” Pence added.

# p #5_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

Thousands signed petitions urging the university to replace the Vice President with a more appropriate speaker. The administration refused.

# p #6_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

Faculty members voted 61-49 to oppose the choice of Pence to deliver the commencement address.

# p #7_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

Watch the walk out:

# p #8_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

Don't let Silicon Valley control what you see. Get more stories like this in your inbox, every day.

# p #9_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
McConnell is working to keep Trumpism alive — no matter what voters say in 2020
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

 
 
SEE ALL RAW STORIES

Copyright (c) 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. | PO Box 21050 Washington, DC. 20009
Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, contact [email protected]

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 

Google+