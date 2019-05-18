Walkout: Dozens protest Pence at evangelical Christian college commencement (Video)

Mike Pence (Screen Capture)

Vice President Mike Pence was the target of an organized protest at one of the nation’s oldest evangelical Christian colleges. Dozens of students and faculty members walked out on the Vice President as he prepared to deliver the commencement address at Taylor University, in Pence’s home state of Indiana on Saturday.

At issue for some of the graduating class are Pence’s conservative Christian views, WTHR reports.

True to form, Pence offered an extremist Christian message to Class of 2019 graduates.

“Throughout most of our American history it’s been pretty easy to call yourself a Christian, but things are different now,” Pence told the 500 or so graduates, USA Today reports. “Lately, it’s become acceptable, even fashionable, to malign traditional Christian beliefs.”

“So as you prepare to leave this place and build your life on the Christ-centered, world-engaging foundation poured here at Taylor University, be prepared to stand up,” Pence added.

Thousands signed petitions urging the university to replace the Vice President with a more appropriate speaker. The administration refused.

Faculty members voted 61-49 to oppose the choice of Pence to deliver the commencement address.

Watch the walk out:



