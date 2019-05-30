Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

CNN’s Cuomo busts Trump advocate Kimberly Guilfoyle for lying about fundraising on impeachment talk

By - May 30, 2019
Kimberly Guilfoyle (Image credit: CNN)

On Thursday, Chris Cuomo clashed with Trump campaign adviser and former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle about the implications of former special counsel Robert Mueller’s report — and swatted down her absurd denial that she was using impeachment in an any less political way than she was accusing House Democrats of doing.

# p #1_14 # ad skipped = NULL #

When Cuomo reminded her that the report names multiple possible points where Trump obstructed justice, and left it to Congress, she said, “As [Attorney General] William Barr said, the DOJ and the investigations they do do not serve as an adjunct to Congress. They just want a different outcome, so now they’re saying they’re going to continue to do this.”

# p #2_14 # ad skipped = NULL #

“But who’s the ‘they’?” said Cuomo. “Because Mueller can’t be part of this.”

# p #3_14 # ad skipped = NULL #

“The Democrats and the cast of characters running trying to unseat President Trump,” said Guilfoyle. “This is what they’re raising money on, impeachment, impeachment, impeachment.”

# p #4_14 # ad skipped = NULL #

“So are you,” said Cuomo.

# p #5_14 # ad skipped = NULL #

“I’m not raising money on impeachment!” said Guilfoyle.

# p #6_14 # ad skipped = NULL #

“The campaign put something out this thing saying, ‘they want to impeach the president. Give us money,'” laughed Cuomo, putting up a screenshot of an email sent by the Trump 2020 campaign to supporters.

# p #7_14 # ad skipped = NULL #

Caught in the lie, Guilfoyle tried to change the subject. “Well, guess what? The people that support the President of the United States believe in him, and they’ve seen that in fact, despite this president being completely cooperative, putting everything out there—”

# p #8_14 # ad skipped = NULL #

“He didn’t sit for an interview,” Cuomo cut her off. “He didn’t answer a single question on obstruction.”

# p #9_14 # ad skipped = NULL #

“The president was totally transparent and cooperative with this investigation,” insisted Guilfoyle.

# p #10_14 # ad skipped = NULL #

“Except he didn’t sit for an interview and answer a single question about obstruction.”

# p #11_14 # ad skipped = NULL #

Watch below:

# p #12_14 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #13_14 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #14_14 # ad skipped = NULL #

Don't let Silicon Valley control what you see. Get more stories like this in your inbox, every day.


About the Author
Matthew Chapman is a game designer, science fiction author, and political activist from Texas. He can be found on Twitter @fawfulfan.
Next on Raw Story >
MSNBC host humiliates Trump with list of drastically discounted apartments in Trump Tower that tenants can’t sell: ‘It’s a bloodbath’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

 
 
SEE ALL RAW STORIES

Copyright (c) 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. | PO Box 21050 Washington, DC. 20009
Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, contact [email protected]
I need your help.

I've got exclusives coming you'll love. But we have a
team to support and we need your help to make them happen. That's why I'm inviting you to join Raw Story Investigates and go ad-free. Change history. Make a difference. Become a friend.

LEARN MORE NOW
close-link
I need your help.

I've got exclusives coming you'll love. But we have a team to support and we need your help to make them happen. That's why I'm inviting you to join me at Raw Story and go ad-free. Let's make a difference together. Become a friend. —David Cay Johnston

LEARN MORE NOW
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 

Google+