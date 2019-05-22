WATCH: House falls into the river as Oklahoma flood waters rise

Oklahoma home slips into river (Photo: Screen capture)

Torrential rains, thunderstorms and tornados struck Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas Monday, but the rains in Oklahoma caused the North Canadian River to crest in parts of El Reno. But it was the Cimarron River that took out one family’s home.

As the rushing waters of the Cimarron chipped away at the banks, the house slowly fell into the river along with the red dirt. It then began to float away, KOCO reported.

“Residents living along the Cimarron River in Logan County were preparing to evacuate Wednesday due to flooding,” reported KOCO News in Oklahoma City.

Tornadoes are already touching down in north-central and east-central Oklahoma as storms continue to battle the Sooner State.

Other homes were hanging off the edge and at risk of falling into the river, KOCO reported, but none yet have fallen. With additional rains, these residents could lose their homes as well.

While Oklahoma is a red state that voted overwhelmingly for Donald Trump, he has yet to announce a national disaster emergency or sent FEMA to the state for help.

Watch the video below:

