Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

WATCH: Jeanine Pirro worries about losing her Fox News job — and the growing support for democratic socialism

By - May 25, 2019
Fox News personality Jeanine Pirro (screengrab)

Fox News personality Jeanine Pirro revealed two of her fears during Saturday’s night’s airing of her show, humbly titled, “Justice.”

# p #1_11 # ad skipped = NULL #

“As the 2020 election heats up, so does the debate over capitalism versus socialism — a frightening prospect for our country,” Pirro said.

# p #2_11 # ad skipped = NULL #

“According to a recent poll 43 percent of Americans think socialism would be a good thing for the US,” she worried.

# p #3_11 # ad skipped = NULL #

Fox News graphic on support for social broadcast on ‘Justice with Judge Jeanine’

# p #4_11 # ad skipped = NULL #

“That’s right — positive view of socialism. Wow,” Pirro gasped.

# p #5_11 # ad skipped = NULL #

“Let’s ask my next guest what he thinks, host of the Dennis Prager radio show, founder of Prager University and the best-selling bible commentary in America the rational bible is now coming out in its latest volume and available everywhere,” she said. “Dennis Prager, how was that?”

# p #6_11 # ad skipped = NULL #

“Thank you. Judge, that was awesome,” Prager replied. “I tell you, I would hire you.”

# p #7_11 # ad skipped = NULL #

Thanks, never know when I’m gonna need a job,” Pirro said, with a shout.

# p #8_11 # ad skipped = NULL #

In March, Fox News suspended Pirro and last week “Saturday Night Live” portrayed her as a loud, obnoxious drunk.

# p #9_11 # ad skipped = NULL #

Watch:

# p #10_11 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #11_11 # ad skipped = NULL #

Don't let Silicon Valley control what you see. Get more stories like this in your inbox, every day.

# p #12_11 # ad skipped = NULL #

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Trump will not receive an audience with Meghan Markle during his U.K. state visit
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

 
 
SEE ALL RAW STORIES

Copyright (c) 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. | PO Box 21050 Washington, DC. 20009
Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, contact [email protected]
Raw Story Announces Partnership with Pulitzer Prize-Winning Reporter
David Cay Johnston

WASHINGTON, D.C. — RawStory.com announced today it
has partnered with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Cay
Johnston as part of a major push into investigative reporting.

Johnston won the 2001 Pulitzer Prize in beat reporting at the
New York Times for exposing inequities in the U.S. tax code.
Most recently, he received a page of President Donald Trump's
tax return, which was featured on Rachel Maddow...
 

LEARN MORE
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 

Google+