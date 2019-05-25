WATCH: Jeanine Pirro worries about losing her Fox News job — and the growing support for democratic socialism
Fox News personality Jeanine Pirro revealed two of her fears during Saturday’s night’s airing of her show, humbly titled, “Justice.”
“As the 2020 election heats up, so does the debate over capitalism versus socialism — a frightening prospect for our country,” Pirro said.
“According to a recent poll 43 percent of Americans think socialism would be a good thing for the US,” she worried.
“That’s right — positive view of socialism. Wow,” Pirro gasped.
“Let’s ask my next guest what he thinks, host of the Dennis Prager radio show, founder of Prager University and the best-selling bible commentary in America the rational bible is now coming out in its latest volume and available everywhere,” she said. “Dennis Prager, how was that?”
“Thank you. Judge, that was awesome,” Prager replied. “I tell you, I would hire you.”
Thanks, never know when I’m gonna need a job,” Pirro said, with a shout.
In March, Fox News suspended Pirro and last week “Saturday Night Live” portrayed her as a loud, obnoxious drunk.
Watch: