WATCH LIVE: Trump speaks to US Air Force graduates in Colorado

Donald Trump's commencement address by Jimmy Kimmel (screen capture)

President Donald Trump finally found a university that would invite him to give a commencement address this year. No college or university invited the president to speak, but ultimately the U.S. Air Force Academy made the invitation.

# p #1_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

This will be the first time Trump has come to Colorado since the 2016 election, likely because the state supported his opponent in the election and has continued to trend more progressive.

# p #2_6 # ad skipped = NULL #





Trump’s daughter and senior advisor Ivanka was supposed to travel to the state this month to meet with Lockheed Martin, The Denver Post reported. But she canceled the meeting at the last minute to address first responders at the STEM school in Highlands Ranch where students survived another mass shooting. President Trump has not addressed the shooting other than on Twitter.

# p #3_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

The commencement is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. MT. You can watch the video below:

# p #4_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #5_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #6_6 # ad skipped = NULL #