Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

WATCH: Mnuchin delays plan to put Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill – refuses to even say if he supports her

By - May 22, 2019

She was an abolitionist, risking her life by working to rescue and save 70 slaves via the Underground Railroad. She was a spy for the U.S. Army. And she was an activist who worked to help secure the right for women in America to vote.

# p #1_15 # ad skipped = NULL #

Yet on Wednesday Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin announced Harriet Tubman will not be on the $20 bill next year as planned, and will miss the 100th anniversary celebration of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

# p #2_15 # ad skipped = NULL #

Mnuchin claimed there were design issues surrounding counterfeit protections, as CNBC reports.

# p #3_15 # ad skipped = NULL #

“The primary reason we have looked at redesigning the currency is for counterfeiting issues,” Mnuchin told U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, (D-MA), during Wednesday’s combative hearing before the House Financial Services Committee. “Based upon this, the $20 bill will now not come out until 2028.”

# p #4_15 # ad skipped = NULL #

But presumably those same issues would affect other new bills too. Not according to Mnuchin.

# p #5_15 # ad skipped = NULL #

Sec. Mnuchin assumed the House Committee that the “$10 bill and the $50 bill will come out with new features beforehand.”

# p #6_15 # ad skipped = NULL #

And asked if he supports the idea of Tubman being on the $20 bill, Mnuchin could not even say yes.

# p #7_15 # ad skipped = NULL #

Instead, he responded, “I’ve made no decision as it relates to that.”

# p #8_15 # ad skipped = NULL #

Pressed by Rep. Pressley, Mnuchin stalled and deflected, refusing to answer directly.

# p #9_15 # ad skipped = NULL #

In 2016, under President Barack Obama, the U.S. Treasury asked Americans who they would like to see on a redesigned $20 bill. Harriet Tubman was the overwhelming favorite.

# p #10_15 # ad skipped = NULL #

Watch Sec. Mnuchin respond to Rep. Ayanna Pressley’s questions on Harriet Tubman:

# p #11_15 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #15_15 # ad skipped = true #

Don't let Silicon Valley control what you see. Get more stories like this in your inbox, every day.

# p #16_15 # ad skipped = true #

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
White House aides tried in vain to stop Trump from going on angry Rose Garden rampage: report
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

 
 
SEE ALL RAW STORIES

Copyright (c) 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. | PO Box 21050 Washington, DC. 20009
Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, contact [email protected]
Raw Story Announces Partnership with Pulitzer Prize-Winning Reporter
David Cay Johnston

WASHINGTON, D.C. — RawStory.com announced today it
has partnered with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Cay
Johnston as part of a major push into investigative reporting.

Johnston won the 2001 Pulitzer Prize in beat reporting at the
New York Times for exposing inequities in the U.S. tax code.
Most recently, he received a page of President Donald Trump's
tax return, which was featured on Rachel Maddow...
 

LEARN MORE
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 

Google+