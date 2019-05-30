WATCH: Trump snubs Secretary of the Air Force during Academy commencement

Secretary Heather Wilson (left) and President Donald Trump (center) (Photo: Screen capture)

President Donald Trump is speaking at the U.S. Airforce Academy commencement ceremony Thursday, but when he was announced he neglected to notice the Secretary of the Air Force.

Walking out onto the stage, Trump smiled, waved and shook the hands of many military officers at the event. But he noticeably left out the Secretary of the Air Force.

Secretary Heather Wilson once served as the Congresswoman for New Mexico and was the first woman to command basic training and the first woman Vice Wing Commander.

Trump is well acquainted with Wilson, who announced her resignation this spring. Foreign Policy magazine reported in March that she “irked” the president when she came out against his “space force.”

“Some senior officials know how to disagree with [the president] without being disagreeable to him. Heather Wilson hasn’t managed to do that. Her opposition to the Space Force has grated on him and I think he permanently sees her as troublesome and ineffective now,” an administration official told FP.

Wilson was acknowledged from the podium by Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria, the Superintendent of the Air Force Academy.

Watch below:

