Watergate lawyer scorches Barr’s latest attempt to undercut Mueller: ‘Trump eats away at your soul’

By - May 30, 2019

In the wake of former special counsel Robert Mueller’s speech reiterating his report’s damning findings on President Donald Trump, Attorney General William Barr pushed back, asserting that, contrary to what was laid out in the report, Mueller could have explicitly found the president committed obstruction but declined to.

On Thursday’s edition of CNN’s “OutFront,” Philip Allen Lacovara, the former counsel to the Watergate special prosecutor, told host Erin Burnett that Barr’s remarks were misleading — and yet another case of the nation’s top cop going to bat for the president rather than serving the people.

“Philip, let me start with you,” said Burnett. “Is Attorney General Barr just trying to set the record straight here, or just spinning?”

“I think it’s absolutely a spin,” said Lacovara. “Using the same terms, the emotive, accusatory terms that President Trump has used, makes it clear that he’s on Trump’s campaign platform. And I don’t think you can can take seriously his argument he’s just trying to set the record straight. In fact he’s confabulating in ways that are really dismaying to a lot of people who’ve known him and respected him over the years.”

“As Jim Comey said, proximity to Trump tends to eat away at your soul,” said Lacovara. “And I’m afraid that’s what’s happening here.”

Watch below:

About the Author
Matthew Chapman is a game designer, science fiction author, and political activist from Texas. He can be found on Twitter @fawfulfan.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
