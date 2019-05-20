West Michigan voters are backing their GOP congressman’s calls for impeachment: ‘Nothing but positive comments’

Michigan Republican Congressman Justin Amash, photo by Gage Skidmore.

President Donald Trump’s allies on Capitol Hill are lashing out at the first Republican Congressman to back impeachment.

On Saturday, Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) made a powerful case for impeachment, which he then pushed again on Monday.

Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC), who chairs the far-right House Freedom Caucus, said they will be discussing whether to eject Amash from the group.

Meadows claimed that Amash would have a tough time getting re-elected after backing impeachment.

“Anytime that you come out against the president of your own party makes it very difficult to support in any primary challenge,” Meadows argued.

But Marcy Wheeler, a top national security expert who lives in Michigan, disagreed.

“I’ve heard nothing but positive comments about Amash’s statements. A lot of really enthusiastic comments and surprise,” Wheeler said. “But what does Mark Meadows know [about] West Michigan?”

“When I say I’ve heard nothing but positive comments, I don’t mean, second hand heard via DC. I mean Amash’s comments have been the topic [of] very spirited discussions every time I leave the house in Amash’s district,” she noted.

