White House reporter mocks Sanders for her ‘circular logic’ after she insists Trump was exonerated
May 29, 2019

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Wednesday was mocked by Breakfast Media White House reporter Andrew Feinberg for employing “circular logic” in her latest defense of President Donald Trump.

During a gaggle with reporters after special counsel Robert Mueller’s statement about not being able to exonerate the president from committing crimes, Sanders kept insisting that Mueller’s report was a total exoneration for the president.

When a reporter pointed out that Mueller said that “the Constitution requires a process outside the criminal justice system to formally accuse a sitting president of wrongdoing,” Sanders acknowledged that the special counsel meant that it was Congress’s job to determine whether the president had committed crimes.

However, she then said that Congress didn’t need to bother looking into the matter because Trump had not been indicted by an entity that will not allow itself to formally indict a sitting president.

Raw Story is now on Instagram.
Click to follow!

“Certainly the process would be for Congress, but that’s not necessary because it’s already been done,” she said. “We think the President has been fully and completely exonerated based on the fact that was no collusion, there was no conspiracy, and there was no obstruction.”

Reacting to this on Twitter, Feinberg described it as “textbook circular logic.”

Watch the full video below.


Report typos and corrections to [email protected]
