Quantcast
Connect with us


White man accused of shooting two black men had a phone filled with mass shooting videos: prosecutors

Published

43 mins ago

on

Prosecutors in Florida this week revealed that a white man who has been accused of shooting two black victims had ties to white supremacist movements and had a phone filled with videos of mass shootings.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that prosecutors discussed 31-year-old shooting suspect William Shutt’s ties to extremist groups during a bail hearing on Thursday in which they successfully argued that he should be denied release before going on trial.

During the hearing, prosecutors asked St. Petersburg police Detective Christina Kenney whether the alleged suspect had any connection to “alt-right groups” that promote white supremacist ideology. Kenney replied that there was, although she was not allowed to elaborate further on this point.

Additionally, prosecutors showed that Shutt’s cellphone contained several videos of mass shootings, “including footage of the March 15 massacre at a New Zealand mosque that was livestreamed… a video of a man shooting a police officer and a video of a man whose face was pounded with an axe until he died.”

Police say that Shutt, a military veteran, stockpiled weapons at the home of a man who employed him as a caretaker. Shutt also took several photos of his weapons with his phone.

This past March, Shutt allegedly opened fire on a car with two black men inside who had pulled up alongside his car in his neighborhood in St. Petersburg. 42-year-old victim Quentin Hicks died during the shooting, while 31-year-old victim Tyler Oliverbrooks Acker was wounded.

Shutt faces charges of second-degree murder and attempted murder.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

I've got exclusives coming you'll love. But we have a
team to support and we need your help to make them happen. That's why I'm inviting you to join Raw Story Investigates and go ad-free. Change history. Make a difference. Become a friend.

LEARN MORE NOW
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 