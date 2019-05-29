‘WITCH-HUNT!’ Trump panic-tweets after Mueller reminds the public that his report doesn’t exonerate him

President of the United States Donald Trump speaking at the 2018 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

As the adage goes: It’s never the crime it’s always the cover-up. Such was the case for President Donald Trump. Though, according to his Twitter account, he seems confused about it.

“How do you impeach a Republican President for a crime that was committed by the Democrats? WITCH-HUNT!” Trump tweeted Wednesday after a rough day in the news.

How do you impeach a Republican President for a crime that was committed by the Democrats? WITCH-HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2019

Indeed, Trump seems to be neglecting what the special counsel said during his press conference. According to Mueller, he would have stated explicitly if Trump was innocent of obstruction of justice. Instead, he laid out ten instances in which Trump attempted to obstruct justice. He said that the judicial branch cannot indict the president, but the legislative branch can.

