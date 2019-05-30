Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Young people might doom Trump and the GOP as soon as 2020 — here’s why

By - May 30, 2019
Official White House photo of President Donald Trump boarding Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews by Shealah Craighead)

From the activism of the Parkland shooting survivors, to young people alarmed by climate change, it appears clear that millennials and Generation Z skew progressive.

# p #1_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

As New York magazine points out, that trend—alongside several others—might destroy Trump in 2020 and bury the GOP in the long term.

# p #2_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

“Republicans have long known that millennials were going to be a problem for their party. The only questions were ‘How big?’ and ‘How soon?'”

# p #3_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

Columnist Eric Levitz points to several trends that bode poorly for Republicans.

# p #4_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

“The bulk of Americans born between 1981 and 1996 saw Bill Clinton preside over an age of (relative) peace and prosperity — and then George W. Bush steer their nation into failed wars and economic collapse,” Levitz writes. “Political science research suggests that a voter’s partisan preferences tend to be deeply informed by their evaluations of presidential performance in adolescence and early adulthood.”

# p #5_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

A few major set backs for Democrats, including Republicans’ resurgence in the Senate and the rise of Trump, could be explained by the fact that young people generally tend to vote at lower rates than older voters—and older voters skew conservative.

# p #6_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

But the youngest voters, Levitz points out, voted at higher rates in 2018 than is standard for their age. So Republicans have much to fear in 2020.

# p #7_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

“In sum: If late-life reality doesn’t bite Generation X hard enough to turn those slackers into reactionaries — and if swing-voting boomers start worrying more about prescription costs than Central American migrants — millennials and Gen-Zers could make the conservative movement noncompetitive in national elections as soon as 2020.”

# p #8_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #9_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

Don't let Silicon Valley control what you see. Get more stories like this in your inbox, every day.


About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
House Judiciary Dem demands immediate Trump impeachment hearings in devastating attack: ‘Enough is enough’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

 
 
SEE ALL RAW STORIES

Copyright (c) 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. | PO Box 21050 Washington, DC. 20009
Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, contact [email protected]
I need your help.

I've got exclusives coming you'll love. But we have a
team to support and we need your help to make them happen. That's why I'm inviting you to join Raw Story Investigates and go ad-free. Change history. Make a difference. Become a friend.

LEARN MORE NOW
close-link
I need your help.

I've got exclusives coming you'll love. But we have a team to support and we need your help to make them happen. That's why I'm inviting you to join me at Raw Story and go ad-free. Let's make a difference together. Become a friend. —David Cay Johnston

LEARN MORE NOW
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 

Google+