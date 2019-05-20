‘You’ve got a thing called the sun’: Trump whines the lights are too bright at his Pennsylvania campaign rally

President Donald Trump lashed out his own campaign team for how they staged his campaign rally in Montoursville, Pennsylvania.

“I thought that was the sun in my eyes, it’s these stupid lights — these people,” Trump said of his re-election campaign team.

“What are they doing?” he asked.

“Is there any way they can turn these lights down, folks?” he wondered. “Crazy.”

“You’ve got a thing called the sun,” Trump said, gesturing towards the sky.

“We like the sun better than the artificial nonsense,” he argued.

Watch: