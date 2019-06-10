10 dead in Texas after plane crash and massive fire

Ten people are dead after a plane crash in Addison, Texas, according to the Dallas Morning News.

The small plane crashed and set a hanger on fire Sunday morning at the Addison Airport. Everyone onboard was killed and the Beechcraft BE-350 King Air plane was completely destroyed, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. The plan could hold up to 12 people.

There was no one in the hanger at the time. Information from the flight manifest has yet to be released, but the NTSD and FAA are investigating.

Addison just miles north of Dallas, and the airport is known for having private aircraft.

