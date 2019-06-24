114 times Trump threw the LGBTQ community under the bus

Remember that time Donald Trump claimed to be a “real friend” toward the LGBTQ community? He actually said, “You have millions of allies who will always have your back. And I am one of them.”

In case there was ever any doubt, the running list of anti-LGBTQ attacks that have occurred since 2017 shows a polarizing narrative altogether.

“When the LGBTQ community felt most vulnerable, Donald Trump tried to pull the ultimate con job by claiming he was our friend. But President Trump’s actions make it obvious he will only offer small steps toward LGBTQ acceptance in exchange for votes,” said Zeke Stokes, Chief Programs Officer for GLAAD.

“Let’s make one thing clear, Mr. President: GLAAD sees through your hypocritical games, and we’ll make sure voters know your real record on LGBTQ issues before they go to the polls in 2020.”

According to GLAAD, LGBTQ acceptance has been threatened by Trump and his administration since the start of 2017. Not only did Trump ban transgender Americans from serving in the nation’s armed forces, but his administration has also opposed the Equality Act, a bill which would provide across-the-board protections for LGBTQ Americans at home, at work, and in their communities.

The entire list of the Trump Administration’s anti-LGBTQ actions can be found here: Trump Accountability Project