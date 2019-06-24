114 times Trump threw the LGBTQ community under the bus
Remember that time Donald Trump claimed to be a “real friend” toward the LGBTQ community? He actually said, “You have millions of allies who will always have your back. And I am one of them.”
In case there was ever any doubt, the running list of anti-LGBTQ attacks that have occurred since 2017 shows a polarizing narrative altogether.
“When the LGBTQ community felt most vulnerable, Donald Trump tried to pull the ultimate con job by claiming he was our friend. But President Trump’s actions make it obvious he will only offer small steps toward LGBTQ acceptance in exchange for votes,” said Zeke Stokes, Chief Programs Officer for GLAAD.
“Let’s make one thing clear, Mr. President: GLAAD sees through your hypocritical games, and we’ll make sure voters know your real record on LGBTQ issues before they go to the polls in 2020.”
According to GLAAD, LGBTQ acceptance has been threatened by Trump and his administration since the start of 2017. Not only did Trump ban transgender Americans from serving in the nation’s armed forces, but his administration has also opposed the Equality Act, a bill which would provide across-the-board protections for LGBTQ Americans at home, at work, and in their communities.
New GLAAD study shows decline in LGBTQ acceptance in 18-34 year olds
Days before the nation's 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots and the start of WorldPride in New York, a new study is measuring American attitudes toward LGBTQ people - and the results aren't stellar.
On Monday, GLAAD, the world’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer media advocacy organization, announced the findings of its fifth annual Accelerating Acceptance Index. The national survey among U.S. adults was conducted on GLAAD’s behalf by The Harris Poll. The Index measures American attitudes toward LGBTQ people.
The percentage of non-LGBTQ adults reporting being "very" or "somewhat" comfortable with LGBTQ people across seven scenarios remained stable (49%) after a significant decline last year (49% "very" or "somewhat" comfortable in the 2018 report versus 53% in the 2017 report).