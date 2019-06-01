2020 Democrat booed after claiming ‘socialism is not the answer’ at California party convention

Thousands of delegates and activists attended the California Democratic Party in convention in San Francisco where more than a dozen Democrats running for the White House were scheduled to speak.

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, however, was the first candidate to be booed.

“Big boos for John Hickenlooper when he says “socialism is not the answer” at [the CDP convention],” reported Vice News senior political reporter Daniel Newhauser noted. “Like they’re gonna boo him the rest of the speech.”

NPR reporter Scott Detrow described it as “sustained boos” while Associated Press chief political reporter Steve Peoples said Hickenlooper was “booed visciously.”

Following former Gov. Hinckenlooper being booed, Washington Governor Jay Inslee drew some contrast during his speech.

“I am the governor who thinks we shouldn’t be ashamed of our progressive values,” Inslee said.

Watch: