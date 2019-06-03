Quantcast
250,000 anti-Trump protesters expected in UK – but Fox News says many are actually pro-Trump

London is expecting up to 250,000 people protesting in the streets against President Donald Trump. The “man baby” Trump balloon will return and was even used in a Sky News ad declaring, “He’s back!”

But according to Fox News and its guest commentator – Nigel Farage, the man whose alleged falsehoods helped pave Britain’s way into Brexit – it’s “all a bit of show,” and the protestors are being bussed in and paid, for which no proof has been offered:

They are also claiming – without proof – Trump is actually very popular among many in Britain, and many of the 250,000 are actually not protestors, but Trump supporters.

Among the 250,000, “there are people on both sides of the aisle,” Fox News insists.

Farage had a meltdown over the Trump baby balloon, berating and blaming the Mayor of London for it:

