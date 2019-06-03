250,000 anti-Trump protesters expected in UK – but Fox News says many are actually pro-Trump
London is expecting up to 250,000 people protesting in the streets against President Donald Trump. The “man baby” Trump balloon will return and was even used in a Sky News ad declaring, “He’s back!”
But according to Fox News and its guest commentator – Nigel Farage, the man whose alleged falsehoods helped pave Britain’s way into Brexit – it’s “all a bit of show,” and the protestors are being bussed in and paid, for which no proof has been offered:
Fox News contributor Nigel Farage reassures Fox & Friends that "things have changed" and the British people actually love Donald Trump now, and the protests against him are "organized [and] paid for … it's all a bit of show." pic.twitter.com/B86xoejHXI
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) June 3, 2019
They are also claiming – without proof – Trump is actually very popular among many in Britain, and many of the 250,000 are actually not protestors, but Trump supporters.
Fox News White House correspondent Kevin Corke: "A lot of those demonstrations [in London] will also include pro-Trump folks out there who, a great many of them feel like he is simply not getting his fair share in the media here." pic.twitter.com/x7JejlLb50
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) June 3, 2019
Among the 250,000, “there are people on both sides of the aisle,” Fox News insists.
Fox & Friends continues to insist that Trump has popular support in the UK: "As Kevin Corke accurately pointed out a little while ago, 250,000, it would be hard to tell who were pro-Trump and who were anti-Trump. … There are people on both sides of the aisle." pic.twitter.com/BDPUKHRjk8
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) June 3, 2019
Farage had a meltdown over the Trump baby balloon, berating and blaming the Mayor of London for it:
Nigel Farage: "Once again, of course; once AGAIN, of course, this blimp, this balloon of Trump, will be flying over London" pic.twitter.com/zi0BPr9Nti
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) June 3, 2019
Breaking Banner
Trump booster taken off Fox News after he angered the president: report
Fox News has reportedly banished an employee from the airwaves after he angered President Donald Trump.
David Bossie, the head of the conservative Citizens United activist group and former Trump deputy campaign manager, had regularly appeared on Fox News until the network stopped booking him to appease the president, reported The Daily Beast.
Trump was infuriated by reports that Bossie had raised millions by aligning with the president but spending very little of those funds on political activity.
Tump praised for acting ‘appropriately’ during Westminster Abbey ceremony
An MSNBC guest on Monday praised President Donald Trump for his "appropriate" behavior during a ceremony in Britain.
As Trump participated in a World War II remembrance at Westminster Abbey, Daily Beast world news editor Christopher Dickey lauded Trump's image.
"I think President Trump looked distinguished and somber in Westminster Abbey," Dickey said. "That was a good image for him."
Dickey noted that Trump "may destroy it this afternoon in Tweets."
"But right now, I think we have to say that he looks good," he continued. "And he looks appropriate, which is the most important thing. Given the occasion and given the setting there at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior."