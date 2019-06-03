250,000 anti-Trump protesters expected in UK – but Fox News says many are actually pro-Trump

London is expecting up to 250,000 people protesting in the streets against President Donald Trump. The “man baby” Trump balloon will return and was even used in a Sky News ad declaring, “He’s back!”

But according to Fox News and its guest commentator – Nigel Farage, the man whose alleged falsehoods helped pave Britain’s way into Brexit – it’s “all a bit of show,” and the protestors are being bussed in and paid, for which no proof has been offered:

Fox News contributor Nigel Farage reassures Fox & Friends that "things have changed" and the British people actually love Donald Trump now, and the protests against him are "organized [and] paid for … it's all a bit of show." pic.twitter.com/B86xoejHXI — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) June 3, 2019

They are also claiming – without proof – Trump is actually very popular among many in Britain, and many of the 250,000 are actually not protestors, but Trump supporters.

Fox News White House correspondent Kevin Corke: "A lot of those demonstrations [in London] will also include pro-Trump folks out there who, a great many of them feel like he is simply not getting his fair share in the media here." pic.twitter.com/x7JejlLb50 — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) June 3, 2019

Among the 250,000, “there are people on both sides of the aisle,” Fox News insists.

Fox & Friends continues to insist that Trump has popular support in the UK: "As Kevin Corke accurately pointed out a little while ago, 250,000, it would be hard to tell who were pro-Trump and who were anti-Trump. … There are people on both sides of the aisle." pic.twitter.com/BDPUKHRjk8 — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) June 3, 2019

Farage had a meltdown over the Trump baby balloon, berating and blaming the Mayor of London for it: