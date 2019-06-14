250,000 people revel in Middle East’s hugest #LGBTQ Pride parade
Tens of thousands of revellers lined the streets of Israel’s seaside city of Tel Aviv on Friday for the largest gay pride event in the Middle East.
Men and women in colourful costumes, including several dressed as samba dancers, paraded through the streets on motorised floats or sashayed alongside.
One float depicted a gym, with musclebound young men in shorts, and another held drummers and dancers.
Loudspeakers blasted dance tunes and favourites from last month’s Eurovision song contest, which was held in Tel Aviv.
With the temperature Friday at a balmy 28 degrees Celsius (82 degrees Fahrenheit) clothing was for the most part minimal.
Rainbow flags fluttered in the Mediterranean breeze alongside those of Israel and the United States.
Downtown streets were closed to traffic for the afternoon and a police statement said that “hundreds” of officers would secure the route of the parade.
According to the Tel Aviv municipality, 250,000 people participated in the march, which weaved though the city during the afternoon and ended at the seashore with a sunset beach party.
Mayor Ron Huldai said his city was “proud” of its “large and diverse LGBTQ population.”
“The Tel Aviv Pride parade is not just a celebration, but an important declaration of support and an opportunity to promote equal rights for all,” he said in a statement.
Israel has the most open attitude to homosexuality in the Middle East, with a large and influential gay community.
Last week Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the appointment of Israel’s first openly gay cabinet minister.
But many analysts saw Amir Ohana’s appointment as justice minister months ahead of September 17 elections as strictly politically motivated, since he has expressed support for a proposal that would result in Netanyahu being granted immunity from prosecution.
Netanyahu faces possible indictment for corruption in the months ahead.
A 2015 gay pride parade in conservative Jerusalem ended in tragedy when an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man stabbed a 16-year-old girl to death and wounded several others.
Trump’s latest McCarthyite move attacks Democrat with question of ever ‘speaking to a Russian’
On Friday, President Donald Trump lashed out on Twitter about Democrats and Russia.
"Thank you @senatemajldr Mitch McConnell for understanding the Democrats game of not playing it straight on the ridiculous Witch Hunt Hoax in the Senate. 'Cryin' Chuck will never stop. Did Senator @MarkWarner ever report speaking to a Russian!?" he tweeted.
Iran attacks leave Trump and aides divided, with no clear strategy
To retaliate or show restraint? Toughen sanctions or negotiate? The US administration, divided between hard-line hawks and a Donald Trump who fears plunging the country into another "endless" war, is struggling to define its strategy against Iran -- as demonstrated by its uncertain response to recent developments in the Gulf of Oman.
Here is what we know about the US response and administration thinking.
- How has the US reacted to the attacks? -
It took only hours for Washington to directly accuse Tehran of being "responsible" for the attacks Thursday against two oil tankers.
Scathing WaPo editorial rips Trump over ‘reckless’ relationship with Iran
On Friday, the editorial board at The Washington Post ripped Presdient Donald Trump over his escalating relationship with Iran.
They explained that Trump had taken "reckless" actions against Iran that could put Americans in danger.
"Trump has ordered a series of provocative actions toward the Islamic republic that, on Thursday, produced the entirely predictable images of oil tankers burning near the Strait of Hormuz — and the very real danger of escalation toward armed conflict," the editorial board wrote.