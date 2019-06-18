A Maryland school told them to be quiet — but see what these students did

Following the Parkland school massacre, students from Montgomery Country, Maryland were angry, grieving and scared. So what did they do? They quickly formed MoCo Students For Change and mobilized an estimated 6,000 students from over 40 schools in the area to attend a student rally on Capitol Hill that they organized to fight against gun violence.

In Brave New Films’ latest #YouthInAction series, we get a glimpse of what it’s like to organize this event through the perspective of the MoCo students themselves. Watch as they fight for their survival.

MoCo Students for Change is a completely youth-led organization fighting not only for gun control but also for many other social justice issues that affect them locally and nationally including racism, discrimination, voter registration, and immigration policy.

Brave New Films is spotlighting youth-led and intergenerational organizations across the U.S. through its #YouthinAction series. Young people are experts on the issues that impact them and they belong at the decision-making table. It’s time we listen. For more incredible organizations, go toBraveNewFilms.org/ YouthinAction