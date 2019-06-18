A Maryland school told them to be quiet — but see what these students did
Following the Parkland school massacre, students from Montgomery Country, Maryland were angry, grieving and scared. So what did they do? They quickly formed MoCo Students For Change and mobilized an estimated 6,000 students from over 40 schools in the area to attend a student rally on Capitol Hill that they organized to fight against gun violence.
In Brave New Films’ latest #YouthInAction series, we get a glimpse of what it’s like to organize this event through the perspective of the MoCo students themselves. Watch as they fight for their survival.
MoCo Students for Change is a completely youth-led organization fighting not only for gun control but also for many other social justice issues that affect them locally and nationally including racism, discrimination, voter registration, and immigration policy.
Brave New Films is spotlighting youth-led and intergenerational organizations across the U.S. through its #YouthinAction series. Young people are experts on the issues that impact them and they belong at the decision-making table. It’s time we listen. For more incredible organizations, go toBraveNewFilms.org/
GOP pollster gets hilariously destroyed after blaming a broken elevator in his European hotel on ‘socialism’
Republican pollster Frank Luntz drew hackles from across the internet on Tuesday after he blamed a broken elevator at a hotel in Austria on "socialism."
Writing on Twitter, Luntz complained that the elevator at the Hotel Imperial in Vienna, Austria has not been functioning for three straight days -- and said that the European social welfare state was responsible for this purportedly dire situation.
"Please don’t bring European-style socialism to America," Luntz pleaded.
I’m at the Hotel Imperial in Vienna, Austria. Almost 200 rooms… But the elevator has been broken for 3 days.
Columnists bid a brutal farewell to ‘sneering’ Sarah Sanders: Her awfulness was a thing to behold
On Tuesday, New York Times columnists Gail Collins and Bret Stephens discussed the departure of White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who they agreed was one of the worst press secretaries in modern times.
"She brought us back to the bad old days when women were supposed to be seen and not heard, but lately she wasn't seen all that much either," said Collins. "Who would want to go down in history as the press secretary who got rid of the press briefing?"
‘Nightcrawlers and toadyism’: Trump’s remaining staffers ridiculed for hanging on while others flee off-the-rails president
In a caustic piece for the New York Daily News, columnist Richard Cohen mocked the few remaining staffers who have stood by Donald Trump's side since he became president saying they obviously lack anywhere else to go and have apparently have no self-respect.
Or as he put it: "Whatever happened to pride?"
"I ask because reports regularly surface about Donald Trump berating or insulting someone, often an aide, who just takes it," Cohen wrote. "A recent example comes from Michael Wolff’s new book 'Siege,' in which Paul Manafort, once Trump’s campaign chairman but now domiciled in stir, was vulgarly upbraided by the president: 'You’re terrible, you can’t defend me.' Trump allegedly called him a 'lazy f---' and asked 'Am I a f---ing baby?' in a train wreck of a verbal assault."