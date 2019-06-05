‘A massive tax’: Texas GOP senator throws down the gauntlet on Trump’s Mexico tariffs

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) warned on Wednesday that President Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs on Mexico would actually be a “massive tax” on the American people.

During a speech on the Senate floor, Cornyn insisted that “the president of Mexico needs to do more to staunch the flow of people that cross its borders into the United States.”

But Cornyn said that tariffs are the wrong way to solve the problem.

“They must do more, and we must do more to stop this mass migration,” Cornyn said. “But any action must prioritize both our country’s physical and our economic security. Tariffs are not my first choice on how to address this problem.”

Cornyn argued that the “most responsible way” is to address immigration through a bipartisan comprehensive bill.

“Tariffs, on the other hand, would be a massive tax,” the GOP senator continued. “The U.S. Chamber estimates that Texas alone would face $5.35 billion in increased costs as a result of a 5% tariff that could take effect as early as Monday.”

“This translates into about $1,000 more on a car,” he added.

